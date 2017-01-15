Close
Sections
Features
A&E
Comics
News
Opinions
Sports
The Stagnant
MCMA Winners
About The Current
Our History
What’s Current Wednesdays (News at Noon)
The Current on Air
Current and Past Editors in Chief
Donate to The Current
Contact Us
Submit a Letter to Editor
Advertising With The Current
Submit Event
Apply Online
Departments
Writing Department
Radio Department
Photo Department
Video Department
Production Department
Operations Department
Current Executives
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Instagram
Skip to content
Search
Close
The Current
University of Missouri – Saint Louis's Independent Student Newspaper
Sections
Features
A&E
Comics
News
Opinions
Sports
The Stagnant
MCMA Winners
About The Current
Our History
What’s Current Wednesdays (News at Noon)
The Current on Air
Current and Past Editors in Chief
Donate to The Current
Contact Us
Submit a Letter to Editor
Advertising With The Current
Submit Event
Apply Online
Departments
Writing Department
Radio Department
Photo Department
Video Department
Production Department
Operations Department
Current Executives
Menu
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Instagram
Search box
News
Campus Crime Report: January 1 to January 11
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
News
Campus Crime Report: December 1 to December 31
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
News
Gallery Visio to Reopen With New Exhibits This Semester
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
January 17, 2017
News
UMSL Adopts Canvas as New LMS in 2017
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
News
UMSL Students Can Destress and Relax at MSC’s Whole U
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
January 16, 2017
News
News Briefs
Kristin Sobolik Named New Provost
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
Features
Women and Allies Prepare to March on St. Louis
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
January 17, 2017
Features
UMSL Students Celebrate MLK Day with Community Service Across St. Louis Area
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
January 16, 2017
Basketball
Sports
Back to Back Losses for the Tritons at Lewis University
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
Sports
Q&A with Senior Fernando Robledo
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
January 15, 2017
A&E
Music
Album Review: “Duster’s Lament”
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
A&E
Literature
Book Review: “There’s So Much They Haven’t Told You”
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
January 21, 2017
Opinions
International Rationale: Culture Shock and Finding a Home at UMSL
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
Opinions
CNN May Not Be “Fake News,” But It’s Not Real News, Either
Leah Jones
•
January 15, 2017
A&E
Film
‘Assassin’s Creed’ A Step in the Right Direction
Leah Jones
•
December 27, 2016
January 15, 2017
Features
Sigma Tau Gamma’s New Student Leader Daniel Pogue
Leah Jones
•
December 26, 2016
News
Schedule Changes, Policies Discussed at SGA Meeting
Kat Riddler
•
December 21, 2016
December 21, 2016
Posts navigation
Older posts
Skip to toolbar
About WordPress
WordPress.org
Documentation
Support Forums
Feedback
Log in
Search