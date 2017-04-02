By Lor Eal Paris, Muse Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the St. Louis University of Missouri Domestic Fowl Patrol from March 14 to March 21.

March 14: A goose was issued a citation for defecating on the sidewalk outside the Centennial Student Center.

March 15: Two geese were involved in a domestic dispute over a patch of land near the Peck and Wellness Center; the dispute was peacefully resolved by SLUM DFP by moving one of the geese to a nearby patch of land.

March 16: A goose was escorted off the roof of the Unsocial Sciences and Business Building (USSB) by SLUM DFP after being spotted by a passerby.

March 17: Three geese were issued citations for smoking outside USSB.

March 18: Two geese were involved in a collision on wing near the West Drive Cage; there was minor damage and no injuries.

March 19: SLUM DFP responded to a peace disturbance call outside Bark Hall; the cause of the noise was determined to be the honking of a large gaggle of geese; the gaggle disbanded without incident.

March 20: A goose feather found outside Brutus Hall was turned into SLUM DFP and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified.

March 21: A goose was transported from Bark Hall to the hospital after hitting a window.