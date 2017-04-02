By Lor Eal Paris, Muse Editor

A rookery of penguins that hails from the innermost core of Antarctica finalized agreements with the St. Louis University of Missouri last week to make the Jefferson Thomas Library their residence for the next three years.

Representatives of the rookery, which in total consists of 22 penguins of five different species, have been meeting with SLUM administrators over the past three weeks to negotiate plans to move to campus.

The SLUM administration agreed last Thursday to allow the rookery to move into JT Library in exchange for the birds’ work in various outlets on campus. Jobs for the rookery will include cooking mackerel and herring in the Slosh kitchen, working as lifeguards in the Peck and Wellness Center, and serving as teaching assistants in ornithology courses.

During a press conference following the agreement on Thursday, Jom Torge, Commander of SLUM, was enthusiastic about the finalization of the rookery’s move to campus as well as the exchange of work that they will provide.

“We couldn’t have made a better exchange with the rookery,” gushed Torge. “With recent budget cuts hitting SLUM hard, it’s difficult to find the funding to pay students to work on campus, so the penguins’ move to campus and willingness to trade their labor in exchange for a place to live came at a perfect time.”

“Plus,” Torge added thoughtfully, “the penguins’ presence on campus might even attract more students to enroll at SLUM. What other campus has penguins?”

Some representatives of the rookery also shared their thoughts on the finalization of their move to campus. King Longbeak, the ringleader of the rookery, spoke with The Stagnant to explain their rationale for choosing the library as their new residence.

“First of all,” Longbeak squawked during an interview in his hotel room last week, “The freezing cold temperatures of JT Library offered the ideal climate for us penguins. We all know that with global warming, temperatures are rising alarmingly in Antarctica, and the quarters of the JT Library offer a significantly colder and more comfortable atmosphere for us. It just made sense.

“Secondly,” he continued, “it only seemed right that, since geese and turkeys already live on campus, that we make our home on campus too. SLUM should not just be inclusive to students, but to feathered creatures of all kinds, too.”

According to library officials, each of the penguin species will be assigned a level of the library, though they will be allowed to roam freely between levels as they please. To ease navigation for the birds, the railings of the staircases will be oiled each morning so that they can conveniently slide on their bellies between levels.

A few library patrons who had already caught word of the library’s plans to house the rookery, however, expressed concerns and frustration about the noise and mess that the birds could bring to the library.

“I think it’s disgusting!” said Rea Pulsed, sophomore, anti-ornithology. “First geese, and now penguins? What is SLUM coming to?”

“The JT Library is the only place I can get some peace and quiet to study on campus. The penguins are going to overrun the Quiet Floor and make it impossible for me to get a minute of studying done. I’m going to fail all of my classes and have to drop out of school. Then I’ll be unemployed and will be forced to survive on Ramen for the rest of my life,” sobbed Slippery Slope, sophomore, sociology.

Not all patrons were upset about the plan, however. One seemed to think that the arrival of the rookery could bring positive change to the campus. “I believe that having the penguins here could foster a meaningful sense of community and culture at SLUM,” said Love Buzzwords, senior, creative writing. “Their contributions to this campus could even lead to opportunities for achievement and excellence as well as insightful and engaging experiences.”

The penguins are set to make their journey from Antarctica to SLUM over the weekend and are expected to arrive on campus next Monday. They will be making their journey via plane, since, after all, penguins cannot fly.