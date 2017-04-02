Soaking at SLUM: I saw u by the ponds out side the Centenial Student centre. You were working on your laptop, clacking away like the typing fiend I imagine you 2b. Your glasses and hair were nothing if not majestic as u furrowed ur brow. I couldnt see what you were writing but I definitely got close enough to see that your Facebook browser was open before you threw me into the water. Gosh, that was cold (the water, that is). I’m hoping we can meet up. Im usually @ the Slosh somewhere, like between like 10 and 4, but I have class sometimes so its not consistent. Anyways, would love 2 finally know what u were typing and maybe get to know u better.

Quad Quandary: I cant believe i didn’t take the chance to walk up to you when i could. You were holding a book, & the sunlight hit it with a glowing glow b4 bouncing up to hit ur face. It looked nice, and so did you. I don’t rember what day it was — like, monday? I dunno, i’m on campus alot. Havn’t seen u there in a while tho. Where did u go? Would love to watch that sunlite hit you again.

Star-Crossed Library Lovers: I was standing in the PR 2976 range on the 4th floor JT Library when you came over looking for a book. Who knew that two people could both like Shakespeare? Coincidence? I think not. I blushed when our hands reached the same book at the same time. I was so excited that I knocked over 30 or 40 volumes from the shelf. You helped me pick them up. Maybe you can help me pick up my falling-apart life? If so, send a dozen roses addressed “To The Onlie Begetter Of These Insuing Sonnets”—it’ll be our little joke, since no one else has ever really even heard of Shakespeare.