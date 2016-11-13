By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

First round action of the NCAA Division II Tournament Championship the saw University of Missouri-St. Louis women’s soccer team take on 12th ranked team Rockhurst on the Grand Valley State campus in Allendale, Michigan on Friday.

Fans of the women’s soccer team will know this 2016 season the team has yet to beat Rockhurst heading into this match up. The first meeting was on September 23 at the Don Dallas soccer field, while the second meeting was on November 4 in Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In the first meeting, Rockhurst broke the scoreless game just after the halftime break. Rockhurst took a shot from inside the box after a through ball. In the second meeting just a week before Friday’s game, a shot to the low right 12 yards out was able to get into the goal. UMSL was once again defeated 1-0.

But in this third confrontation UMSL was able to defeat their rivals 1-0, after a long pass from Ally Mines, freshman, elementary education, to Miriam Taylor, senior, accounting, who got past two defenders and took the shot through Rockhurst Hawks’ goalie to the right corner pocket.

Period 1, lasting 45:00, saw UMSL attempt five shots, the first coming from McKayla Harder, sophomore, psychology, at the 2:36 mark. The second and third came from Kristen Crabtree, senior, psychology, and Taylor respectively at the 12:12 and 13:07 marks. The final two shots came from Kayla Delgado, senior, psychology, at 23:20 and Taylor Tosovsky, senior, biology, at 32:06. Goalie Emily Rish, freshman, music education, made four saves during the first period, ending the period 0-0.

In period 2 the Tritons once again attempted five shots on the opposing Rockhurst team. The first was by Harder at the 50:04 mark and the next shot was by Delgado at the 54:27 mark. The next two shots were attempted by Crabtree at 57:02 and 68:49 of the game. UMSL’s final shot attempt came from Delgado, unfortunately being saved by Rockhurst Hawks’ goalie at the 88:02 mark. Rish’s two saves came early in the second period.

At the start of the first overtime period, the Tritons took control early with Harder taking the first shot of the OT period three minutes in. Crabtree attempted a shot at the 94:12 mark of the game, and Taylor attempted the final shot of the OT period in the final minute.

Starting OT period 2, Taylor’s shot to the right corner pocket sealed the deal for UMSL just minutes into the period. Of the 18 games totaled played by Taylor, this marked her seventh goal of the season.

With this match up UMSL is making its second straight NCAA trip, the first time being last year. UMSL improves 2-4 in NCAA games.

Next up in the NCAA brackets UMSL will face Grand Valley State with the winner of the November 13 game moving on to a match up with either Mckendree or Truman. Far from an easy challenge the Grand Valley State Lakers boast a 19-1-1 overall record, 11-0-0 conference record, and are on a 10 game win streak. On November 6 the Grand Valley State Lakers faced Michigan Tech and defeated them in a dominant performance. The Lakers scored goals on their first two shots of the game, which set the stage for their eventual 5-0 victory.