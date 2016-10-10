By Lance Jordan, Staff Writer

For the second time this year, the University of Missouri-St. Louis women’s golf team has emerged with its team tournament title, winning the UMSL Fall Invitational at Oak Terrace Resort & Spa in Pana, Illinois, which was held October 1 through 2.

UMSL led the eight team tournament in round one, played on October 1. The team came up with a 290 score which ranks as the second best round in the program’s history. UMSL would take a 20-stroke lead over the competition which included Lewis University (310). William Jewell College (328) and Maryville University (331) rounded out the top four for day one.

UMSL’s Emma Thorngren, freshman, business and Maxi Roth, sophomore, international business would tie for the leader spot in day one, with a score of 71. With teammate Stefaniya Ivanova, junior, math and economics holding a score of 72 close behind them, ranking third.

UMSL continued to dominate into the next day, competing in round 2 with a 296 score, keeping a solid lead over their opponents. Meanwhile, William Jewell was able to beat Lewis University with a score of 315. Truman State was able to score 323 to Maryville’s 334.

Despite Truman State’s efforts they were not able to rank in the top four. UMSL took first place; Lewis University, William Jewell, and Maryville University filled the second, third, and fourth positions respectively.

Having the best team performance was not UMSL’s only accomplishment in the Fall Invitational. Thorngren also took home an individual award, the medalist award, shooting a 71 both days. This was her first medalist award as she placed third in the Screaming Eagle Golf Classic, and fourth in the Gilda’s Club Laker Fall Invite. Ivanova was able to score a 74 on day two, making her the runner up in the tournament. This was her second runner up finish out of the three tournaments thus far, her first runner up coming from the Screaming Eagle Golf Classic. Roth was able to finish with a score of 78, allowing her to finish in third place.

The Lady Tritons have been nothing but impressive this season. UMSL’s first tournament win this season came earlier in September winning the Screaming Eagles Golf Classic in Evansville, Indiana with a total score of 581. UMSL would then place fourth in the Gilda’s Club Laker Fall Invite in Allendale, Michigan with a total score of 615.

UMSL will now enter its fourth tournament this year, The Findlay-Beall Fall Classic at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio. With a victory there, the Tritons will have won 3 tournaments over the course of the 2016-2017 season. No doubt, their skills will allow them to capture another tournament victory on October 10.