By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

With 567 audience members in attendance at the Mark Twain Athletic Center on Thursday, February 16, the University of Missouri St. Louis women’s basketball team were able to capture the victory during homecoming week against the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Jordan Fletcher, junior, business marketing, achieved her third double-double of the season, scoring 20 points in total and collecting 10 rebounds. She also picked up two blocked shots. Three other Tritons had a great night; Robneisha Lee, senior, liberal studies, scored 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Laura Szorenyi, sophomore, communications, scored 12 points with four assists. Chelsey Jacox, graduate, social work, scored 11 points.

Fletcher got the momentum going for the Tritons after a steal and a successful layup. The team, however, was soon plagued by missed baskets, allowing Missouri S&T to lead the first quarter, 20-14.

Fletcher once again started off the second quarter strongly, but had two unsuccessful attempts at the basket. It was Szorenyi who gave the Tritons their first point of the quarter, with a three-pointer shot. The team continued playing hard, but S&T was able to hold a five-point lead to end the second quarter, 34-29.

As the second half started, neither team got a distinct lead until the Tritons began rallying to neutralize the advantage S&T may have had. In the final seconds of the quarter, with 43-43 points, Lee successfully made both free throws.

Jacox opened the match-up of the fourth quarter with not only a successful jump shot, but a three-pointer soon after. Fletcher followed up with a layup of her own, extending the Tritons to seven-point lead, with 8:23 minutes left to play. Despite their best efforts, S&T could not find a way back into the matchup, as the Tritons successfully beat the opposing team with a 13-point lead, 64-51.

The women Tritons have just one game left in the regular season before the 2017 Great Lakes Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament begins on February 26. At 5:30 p.m., on February 23, the Tritons will face Maryville University at the Mark Twain Athletic Center.