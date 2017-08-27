By Roderick M. Wilbon, Sports Editor
University of Missouri–St. Louis’ Women’s Volleyball last season gained the most wins, 18-12, since 2011. The 2016 season showed many ups and downs like a roller coaster, although Head Coach Ryan Young states, “It’s a great step forward.” Coach Young adds that the level of talent we received pushed the level of competition in our team.
The season showed Madyson Abeyta, Setter, senior, accounting, step up to another level which is what Coach Young predicted all along. Abeyta saw 30 matches in which she started 28 of them. She is the 2016 leader in assists per set with 5.64, a season-best 38 assists, leader in service aces with 31, and a season-high 17 digs. Coach Young makes Abeyta the pillar of strength of the team. She is just that too, with a straight forward no nonsense approach, “I just want to get better so that I can make other players and the team better,” says Abeyta. “I want to finish the Conference Tournament.”
The team went 12-6 in their own conference with rival team Mckendree beating them once in the regular season. The second loss to Mckendree sent them home from the Great Lake Valley Conference by the same score of 0-3. Mckendree is a team that is circled on Coach Young’s list. He assures that UMSL has the talent to not only compete but beat Mckendree this season.