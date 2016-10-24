By Lance Jordan, Staff Writer

The University of Missouri-St. Louis men’s golf team has been a force to be reckoned with this entire season. The team claimed its third team title, winning the Lindenwood Invitational at Missouri Bluffs in St. Charles, MO, on October 17 and 18.

At the end of the first round, UMSL sat in third place on October 17. UMSL left the first round with a score of 290, three strokes behind Lindenwood and Central Missouri, who both scored a 287 at the end of round one. Central Oklahoma, with a score of 292, and Northeastern State, with a score of 300, completed the round in the top five of the 16 team invitational. Due to darkness, the second round was halted and resumed that Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

The top scorers for UMSL for day one were Julien de Poyen, senior, international business and Markus Lindberg, junior, international business, who both scored a total of 71.

UMSL came up from third that Tuesday morning, moving into second place with a score of 286 in the second round. The team did not give up, as they finished the third round with a score of 283. The team’s 859 total score was four strokes better than runner up Central Missouri whose final score was 863.

Central Oklahoma finished with a 878 total while Lindenwood and Wasburn followed behind with scores of 883 and 892 respectively, completing the top five of the 16 team invitational.

Bringing home the individual medalist honors was Lindberg, scoring 71 in the first round, 69 in the second, and 71 in the third, for a total score of 211. This will make it his fourth time with individual medalist honors, and his third this season. His first this season came in the Arch Cup where he totaled a score of 134. The second came from the Midwest Regional where he left with a total score of 140. Lindberg currently holds the record for the second most individual medalist honors in the program’s history. Earlier in the week Lindberg was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week. This was Lindberg’s second weekly conference award, as he was also named Golfer of the Week on September 15.

Prior to the Lindenwood Invitational, UMSL had placed number one in their first two competitions. The first was the Arch Cup on September 6 where UMSL scored a total of 561. The second was the Midwest Regional at Harborside International where UMSL concluded on September 27 with a total score of 614. UMSL would go on to place fourth in DII National Preview with a score of 859 on October 4. On October 11, UMSL placed second with a total score of 580 at the Midwest Regional at Fox Run Golf Club.

Looking towards their next challenge, UMSL will compete in its sixth tournament this year, The Golfweek Invitational at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Austin, Texas. With a victory there, the Tritons will have won four tournaments over the course of the 2016-2017 season. No doubt their skills will be tested as they face tough competition in Texas. But with their impressive showing in previous competitions, winning another championship should be no problem for these Tritons.