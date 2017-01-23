By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

The University of Missouri- St. Louis women’s basketball team fell by just three points to the Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers on Saturday, January 14 with the final score being 73-70. The Rangers picked up momentum-in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tritons 25-13. As of this game, UMSL now holds a 7-7 record and 2-4 record in the Great Lake Valley Conference (GLVC) for the season. On a positive note; Jordan Fletcher, junior, business marketing, scored a season-high of 26 points. Shawnta Johnson, junior, communications, also scored her season best with 14 points.

The men’s basketball team also faced the Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers on January 14. The Tritions faced an 86-59 setback, despite being within four points of the Rangers in the second half. However the home team outscored the Tritons in the final 20 minutes of the match up. As of this game, the team holds an 8-9 overall record and a 2-5 GLVC record.

The UMSL men’s and women’s swimming team had an impressive opening on January 14. The team won eight events in day one of competition against Lindewood University. The women’s team won three of the eight events. Merel Visser, freshman, criminology won the 500-yard freestyle and also swam the third leg of the 200-yard medley relay, which also included Angie Quiroga, junior, biology, Amber Visser, sophomore, criminology, and Agnieszka Blocka, sophomore, business. Blocka also won the 100-yard breaststroke competition.

In the men’s division, the men’s team won four events. Radoslaw Chupka, sophomore, international business won the 100-yard backstroke. Fernando Robledo, senior, international business, took home the 50-yard freestyle. Esteban Pombo, sophomore, business won the 100-yard butterfly. The 200-yard medley relay was won by Chupka, Gabriel Jimenez, freshman, engineering, Mike Trefler, freshman, accounting and Mladen Senicar, senior, biology.

Former UMSL softball All-American, Hannah Perryman, was named the recipient of the John E. Wray-Myron Holtzman Award at the 55th Annual Baseball Writers Association of America St. Louis Chapter Dinner, which was held Sunday, January 15.

The swim team finished their two day event with Lindenwood on Monday, January 16. The men’s team placed first in the 400-yard medley and the 400-yard freestyle relays, while Chupka took the 400-yard individual medley. Chupka also served as the lead leg in the 400-yard medley which was also made up of Trefler, Jimenez and Senicar. The 400-yard freestyle relay also consisted of Jimenez, Trefler, Senicar and Robledo. The group won by an impressive 0.59 seconds. On the women’s side, it was Blocka who was able to pull out with the victory in the 100-yard individual medley. In total, the Tritons won a combined 11 events against Lindenwood.

The women’s basketball team fell 62-50 to the Maryville University team on January 16. Robneisha Lee, senior, liberal studies scored the most for the team with 15 points, while also adding four steals.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball team walked away with the win against the visiting Quincy University on Thursday, January 19. The men’s team won a close 70-69 game on Thursday night, as Hunter Reine, senior, criminal justice lead his team to victory. Reine scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, to knock off Quincy. The Tritons improved to a 9-9 overall record this season, while also holding a 3-5 overall record in the GLVC.

The women’s basketball team was able to put away Quincy on Thursday night, with a score of 57-47. Sammie Spoul, junior, business, helped lead the team to victory with a season-high of 11 points, three of which came from three three-pointers, scored at the end of the second quarter. Laura Szorenyi, sophomore, communications, also scored a game-high of 20 points.