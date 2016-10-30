By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

The University of Missouri-St. Louis men’s and women’s soccer 2016 season came to a close on October 26. After a long, impressive season from both teams, it was the women’s soccer team who came out with a victory over Maryville University 4-1, while the men’s team faced a setback, losing to Maryville 2-1.

With a 10-6-1 record, UMSL’s men soccer team should not beat themselves up over the loss, as they have definitely created waves in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) men’s soccer divi­sion.

“I think it was a good season. We were in the hunt for NCAA bid a week ago, we got ranked at number 18 in the nation. So that doesn’t happen too often. So I think it’s been a good year, a learning year. We had a lot of sophomores on the team that start. We had some good leadership out of our seniors. Obviously with 10 victories in GLVC is not easy to come by,” said Dan King, head men’s soccer coach.

In the men’s game versus Maryville, UMSL took the lead 42 minutes in. The point came when Jake Meyerkord, sophomore, international business, chipped the ball in after a pass from Dom Barczewski, sophomore, business. The Maryville Saints tied up the game 59 minutes in on a free kick.

Going into double overtime, it was Maryville who got the final point after converting a penalty kick.

Of the 13 shots taken by the Tritons, it was Barczewski who led the team with four shots, two landing on goal.

Two time GLVC men’s soccer de­fensive player of the week, Jake Filla, se­nior, criminal justice, made a career-best with 10 saves.

“It hurt, losing to Maryville. But I feel we had some good play during the game. It was unfortunate they called a penalty kick in the second overtime. So now all our focus is on the playoff game Sunday against Indiana so we can make it to the final four of the conference,” King said.

Currently the sixth ranked school in the GLVC men’s soccer division, the team will play third ranked South­ern Indiana in the GLVC tournament quarterfinals.

“We’re just taking steps to work on our deadballs, work on our team’s shape, making sure our crosses are on point and our shots are on point,” King said, when asked what steps the team was taking to prepare for Indiana.

With a record of 11-3-1, The women’s team finished the season in phenomenal fashion.

“We had a pretty good year. I think the record speaks for itself, of the three losses there was only one where we got beat. I think the other two we gave away, we just made mistakes that cost us,” said Wendy Dillinger, head coach of women’s soccer. During the women’s game against Maryville, UMSL first’s point came from Kristen Crabtree, senior, psychology, 51 minutes in. McKayla Harder, sophomore, psychol­ogy, five minutes later scored with a low shot to the left after a pass from Miriam Taylor, senior, accounting.

Taylor would pick up her second assist five minutes later, as a shot by Baylee Williams, junior, nursing deflect­ed in off the goalie. UMSL’s final point two minutes later came from Emily Mosier, junior, social work. The wom­en’s Maryville Saints would finally score a minute after UMSL’s final point.

“The first 45 minutes, Maryville actually put us under quite a bit of pres­sure. But I think they responded well to the half time talk. What we needed to improve in that game. And they did that and they did everything we ask them to do during half time, then it paid off,” Dillinger said, speaking on the team’s victory.

Of the 24 shots taken, it was Crab­tree leading the team with five shots.

Emily Rish, freshman, music edu­cation made four saves for the Tritons.

Currently ranked third in the GLVC women’s soccer division, the team will play sixth ranked Wiscon­sin-Parkside in the GLVC tournament quarterfinals.

Dillinger said, “We are going to review our game from when we played. We won that game one nothing, but that game was also a battle. To see what weaknesses we had, also in the last few games places where we had some break­downs. Then we’re really going to focus on what we need to do creatively on the attacking side of things to make sure we’re capitalizing on our goal-scoring chances.”

The quarterfinal games were Octo­ber 30 and scores will be added on the online edition on thecurrent-online.com.