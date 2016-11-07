By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

The University of Missouri-St. Louis men’s golf team concluded the fall season at the Golfweek DII Fall Invitational. The team claimed sixth place in an eighteen team field at the Horseshoe Bay Resort in Austin, Texas.

At the end of two rounds UMSL sat in fifth place on October 31. UMSL left the first round with a score of 298, and the second with a score of 299, totaling 597 for the day. West Florida led the 18-team field with a total score of 578, Dallas Baptist in second with 586, Lynn University in third with 590, and Barry University took fourth with 593.

The top scorer for UMSL concluding day one was Markus Lindberg, junior, international business, with a total score of 148.

UMSL fell into sixth place on November 1 to close out the Invitational.

UMSL’s final score for the day was 894. West Florida kept its lead with a final score of 876. Lynn University and Dallas Baptist traded second and third places. Lynn walked away with second place, scoring a total of 881 and Dallas Baptist concluded with a final score 886.

UMSL’s Jose Acevedo, senior, international business, was the team’s top finisher, with a total score of 219.

Prior to the Golfweek Invitational, the newest Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll saw UMSL move up to sixth place. UMSL keeps moving up in the poll, having started the preseason ranked 16th, and then jumping to 10th place. This is largely due to the Tritons’ three tournament victories this fall and their scoring average of 289.42. The first tournament victory was the Arch Cup on September 6 with a total score of 561 and the second was the Midwest Regional at Harborside International, which concluded on September 27 with a total score of 614. The third win came from the October 18 victory at the Lindenwood Invitational with a total score of 859.

Other tournaments include the October 4 DII National Preview where UMSL placed fourth with a total score of 859, and the Midwest Regional at Fox Run on October 11 that saw the team walk away in second place, scoring a total of 580.

Star players of this fall season include Lindberg with a stroke average of 71.58. Lindberg also holds three individual wins, including victories at the Midwest Regional at Fox Run and the Lindenwood Invitational. Julien de Poyen, senior, international business, currently holds the team’s best stroke average of 71.42. On top of this record, de Poyen has ranked in the top 10 in five tournaments and holds medalist honors from the DII Midwest Regional at Harborside.

UMSL’s spring season will start February 20-21 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina for the Newberry Invitational.