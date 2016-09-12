By Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

Past Week’s Recap: From September 4-September 10

Men’s Soccer faced off against Northern Michigan on September 4 at the University of Missouri- St. Louis. Pat Ries, junior, business, scored two goals total for the Tritons in the non-conference game, leading to their 3-2 win. Pim Boonstra, graduate, accounting, scored the second goal of the game. Of the 10 shots taken during the game, Tritons had 9 of them on goal. The Wildcats took 9 shots with only 3 on goal.

Men’s Golf opened their fall 2016 season at the Arch Cup on Tuesday. This tournament is a 36-hole affair held at the Country Club at The Legends in Eureka, Missouri. This is the sixth straight Arch Cup title for UMSL. Markus Lindberg, junior, international business, set a school record of 134 total and set another school record of 60 in his final 18. He is the 10th collegiate golfer to shoot a 60.

Women’s volleyball played two games on September 9. Their first game was at 2 p.m. against Alabama Huntsville in the Scott Jones Classic. The Tritons swept Alabama Huntsville 2-0 and then defeated them in a five-set victory for a final score of 3-0. Gaylnn Jones, junior, nursing, led the team with the most kills of 10 against Huntsville. At 6 p.m., the Tritons faced Trevecca Nazarene with a final winning score of 3-2. Tritons finished the Scott Jones Classic on September 10 with another 3-0 game sweep against Walsh at 10 a.m. Selena Nolte, freshman, led the office against Walsh with eight kills. UMSL’s freshmen accounted for 27 of the team’s 37 kills.

Women’s soccer scored early and triumphed 2-0 against Southern Indiana at 5 p.m. on September 9. Miriam Taylor, senior, accounting, scored the first goal in the first 10 minutes of the game. Taylor was also the team’s highest scoring player last year. McKayla Harde, sophomore, psychology, scored the second goal only three minutes later. Emily Rish, freshman, music education, and McKenzie DeRouen, sophomore, education, were the Triton’s goalkeepers.

Men’s soccer won their Great Valley Lakes Conference opener Friday night against Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles outshot the Tritons 16-5, but both teams finished with three shots on goal. The Tritons were victorious with a final score of 2-1. Pat Ries, junior, business, scored the first goal before half time. Nick Werner, junior, business, scored the Triton’s second goal minutes after Southern Indiana shot a goal that tied the game.

UMSL Results

Lindberg (74-60 – 134)

T2. Jose Acevedo, senior, international business (70-69 – 139)

Julien de Poyen, senior, international business (68-72 – 140)

T14. Matt Barry, senior, business administration (75-74 – 149)

T24. James Henderson, sophomore, finance (74-77 – 151)

UMSL B Team Results

T14. Chris Ferris, freshman, business (79-70 – 149)

T14. Stephan Sorg, junior, biology (76-73 – 149)

T29. Martin Jacobsson, junior, finance (77-76 – 153)

T37. Braden DeMark, freshman, philosophy (76-80 – 156)