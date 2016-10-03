By Brian Sherrill, Staff Writer

The women’s golf team placed fourth out of 19 teams with a team score of 615, at the Gilda’s Club Laker Fall Invite hosted by Grand Valley State on September 25 through 26. Emma Thorngren, freshman, business, posted fourth individually with a 147 and the University of Missouri-St. Louis team all placed under 50 among 95 golfers. Thorngren has finished in the top five in both tournaments this year for UMSL.

Women’s soccer shutout William Jewell on September 25 and beat Missouri S&T, 2-1, on September 30. Against William Jewell, Miriam Taylor, senior, accounting, netted her third goal of the season with a through ball from Rose Crabtree, freshman, history education. Emily Mosier, junior, social work, scored the insurance goal with a loose ball in the box contributing to the team’s 2-0 win. The team offensively dominated the game with a 27-9 advantage in shots. McKayla Harder, sophomore, psychology, and Kirsten Crabtree, senior, psychology, took 11 of those shots. Mckenzie DeRouen, sophomore, education had three saves; Emily Rish, freshman, music education, had one save.

Against Missouri S&T, Sarah Lyon, freshman, education, scored on a penalty kick. Then she assisted Taylor Tosovsky, senior, biology, with her first goal of the season. The team placed 10 out of 15 shots on goal.

The men’s soccer team tagged their seventh straight win when they defeated William Jewell September 25 with a final score of 2-1 but lost to Missouri S&T, 1-3 on September 30. UMSL is now 6-2-1 overall and tied for first place with Rockhurst in the GLVC standings. DJ Bednar, senior, electrical engineering, and Kenan Selimovic, sophomore, undecided scored with assists from Pim Boonstra, senior, accounting; Nick Werner, junior, business; and Bronson Melvin, senior, business administration.

On September 27 the men’s golf team claimed the title at the Midwest Regional at Harborside International with a 614 and Julien de Poyen, senior, international business, won second individually. This was the team’s second team win of the year.

Men’s tennis opened home slate with a 6-3 win over Lindenwood-Belleville September 28. The team won four of six singles matches and two of the three doubles.

Women’s tennis skunked Lindenwood-Belleville 8-0. UMSL only allowed Lindenwood-Belleville to win 8 sets out of all 9 matches. The Tritons will return to their home court October 8 to host their UMSL Tournament.

Women’s volleyball rallied two five-set wins over Drury on September 30 and Missouri S&T on October 1. Against Drury, UMSL won after coming back from a two-set deficit. In the third set, Madyson Abeyta, junior, accounting, served up three straight service aces. Freshmen biology students Selena Nolte and Kylie Rudsinski both had five kills in that frame. Rudsinski also finished with 16 kills. Against Missouri S&T, UMSL hit .195 with 52 kills, held a 12-8 blocking advantage with Kristen Uradzionek, sophomore, psychology, tallying seven. Abeyta recorded 30 assists and nine digs.