By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

On March 5 the University of Missouri–St. Louis men’s golf team held a tie for sixth place in an 18-team field apart of the Las Vegas Desert Classic.

The women’s golf team also played the Las Vegas Desert Classic on March 5, accumulating a score of 318. The team led the scoreboard with Lee and Regis following in second and third respectively. Emma Thorngren, freshman, business, was the individual leader after day one with 75.

The women’s golf team kept the momentum going into day two of the tournament. The Tritons turned in a 611, just two strokes behind the tournament winners. Thorngren would be the runner-up of the event, while Maxi Roth, sophomore, international business, came in third place.

The men’s golf team returned to the course March 6 and turned in a team score of 567. This was the second best 36-hole score in the program’s history. The team would secure fourth place as the West Florida men’s team were the victors of the tournament, just 19 strokes ahead of UMSL.

Also on March 6, The UMSL baseball team faced Ohio Valley in the Jack Russell Stadium in Clearwater, Fla., apart of the Clearwater Invitational. In the first match of the Invitational, The Tritons came up short by just one hit after a closely contested matchup. The Tritons scored three runs at the top of the ninth to bring the matchup to a tie of 11-11. The game would go into a 10th inning, where the matchup was decided by Ohio Valley. It was the work of Nick Ulrey, senior, criminal justice, and Tanner Hudson, senior, biochemistry, who brought the game to a tie, keeping UMSL alive in the matchup a bit longer.

March 7, the baseball team faced off against Cedarville, their second matchup in the Clearwater Invitational. The Tritons were able to score three unanswered runs through the sixth and eighth innings to win 7-5. The win was big for the team as it was the first win of their 2017 season.

March 7 also saw the softball team face two opponents, securing victories against them both. First up was against Walsh University, whom the Tritons beat 5-1. The first inning saw UMSL score two runs, one from Serena Olson, sophomore, accounting, with a home run and the second from Alex Stupek, senior, nursing, after Erin Walker, senior, elementary special education, hit an RBI double to allow Stupek to score.

Ryan Logan, senior, business, kept the momentum going with an RBI double to make the game 3-0. Sara Kern, senior, business marketing, would secure the team their final two runs of the matchup during the third and fifth innings.

In the matchup with Grand Valley State, UMSL was able to secure a 2-0 win after Stupek made it home after Kern’s RBI double in the second inning. Finally, Annie Kroeger, freshman, pre-dental, would come across the plate in the fifth inning after an RBI groundout from Reagan Osborn, sophomore, nursing.

On March 8, the women’s tennis team took all nine matches in UMSL’s home court, defeating Lindenwood University and extending their record to 4-0.

Also on this day, the softball team won another two matchups. First up the team faced off against Mercyhurst. It was the 6-run fourth inning by the Tritons that helped them pull away to an eventual 10-3 win. In game two of the day, an RBI double in the fourth and RBI single in the fifth allowed UMSL to defeat Minnesota Duluth, 2-0.

The baseball team secured another win on March 8. The team was able to pull off a 17-6 victory against Oakland City due in large part to four RBIs from Derrick Freeman, freshman, supply chain management.

March 9 saw the baseball team’s two-game winning streak come to an end, while up against Minnesota Crookston. The team attempted to rally back from a 6-0 lead from Minnesota at the bottom of the eighth. They came up just shy of two runs that would have allowed them to secure the victory. UMSL fell 6-5 to Minnesota Crookston.

March 10, the baseball team looked to get back to their winning ways against Ohio Valley in a rematch from the March 6 game. The Tritons would score 17 runs to lead them to a 17-10 victory. The Tritons led the game after the first two innings. Ohio Valley attempted a comeback in fourth inning, but UMSL was quick to recover with three runs on two hits. In the fifth and sixth inning, Ohio Valley would gain five unanswered runs, bringing them closer the lead. The Tritons would gain one run at the bottom of sixth, bringing the game to a 10-8 Triton lead. UMSL would fire back though with seven straight runs in the seventh.