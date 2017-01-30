By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

The University of Missouri–St. Louis’ men’s and women’s basketball teams were defeated by the Rockhurst Hawks in their Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) games on Jan. 26 in Kansas City, Missouri. The UMSL Triton women’s team battled the Hawks first but fell to their opponents by seven points with a 68-77 loss. The Triton men’s team subsequently took a 9-point loss to the Hawks with a final score of 68-77.

The Triton women’s team had a good start, leaving the first quarter just three points behind with a score of 13-16. Jordan Fletcher, senior, business administration, secured the last point of the quarter with a layup. The Tritons and Hawks continued battling in the second quarter, but it was the Hawks who closed the second quarter with a 6-point lead at 31-37.

The Hawks held a 5-point lead over the Tritons during the third quarter, still making it anyone’s matchup. The Hawks went on a 6-point run to open the fourth quarter, taking their largest lead with 68-56 at just under four minutes to play. Laura Szorenyi, sophomore, communications, put UMSL back on track with four straight baskets to help cut the deficit to 69-64. However, even the 3-pointer scored by Chelsey Jacox, graduate, social work, at the 51-second mark was not enough to propel the Tritons to victory.

Despite the loss, there was strong shooting from Fletcher, who racked up 22 points. Jacox added 15 points to the Triton’s score, a season best for her. Szorenyi also added 11 points to the Tritons score.

The Triton men’s team started off strong when Steven Davis, junior, business management, fired off back-to-back 3-pointers for an early 11-10 lead. A strong offensive showing by the Hawks helped Rockhurst catch up quickly, making it a 36-22 game at the end of the first half.

The Hawks’ 10-4 run at the start of the second half helped to take the team to a 46-26 lead at the 16:45 mark. At the 11:05 mark Rockhurst took a 21-point advantage, making it a 61-40 game. UMSL began to rally back but not soon enough. The Hawks secured two free throws in the last 34 seconds to secure a 9-point victory over the Tritons.

The Triton men gave a strong showing. Joseph English, senior, communications, had a season best of 15 points with six rebounds and three assists. Dre Holmes, senior, business management, and Kevin Swanson, senior, liberal studies, also accumulated 10 points each.

Following these defeats, the Triton women’s record stands at 9-9 overall, and the men’s record stands at 9-11 overall.