By Roderick Wilbon, Sports Editor

The Saint Louis Outlet Mall was the busiest it has ever been this weekend. The Saint Louis Blues held their Public Training camp this weekend at the Ice Zone. Over five days, September 15th-19th, hundreds of fans have been showing up to root for and see their Blues on the ice. Everyone is coming out–men, women, and children. All the Blues players are out, minus Zach Sanford, who is ailing from a minor shoulder injury, Patrik Beglund, and Luke Opilka.

Even Robby Fabbri is back, who was sidelined last year with an ACL injury. The Blues look great in training, Head Coach Mike Yeo who will finally be the Head Coach for a full season is training them well. He has them skating hard, fast, and isn’t letting up. Even Tarasenko who scored a goal in one of the drills was fired up as if in real competition.

There are five goalies on the training roster along with starter Jake Allen. We have Jordan Binnington, Evan Fitzpatrick, Ville Husso, Carter Hutton. The goalies looked great with Jake Allen looking the best and Binnington really close behind. Without a doubt, Yeo will have them ready for the preseason and the season.