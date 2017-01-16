By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

From Madrid, Spain, Fernando Robledo, senior, international business has been a member of the UMSL men’s swim team since the start of the program in fall 2014. With this being his final season with the team, The Current sat down with Robledo for a Q&A.

The Current (TC): Why did you choose the University of Missouri-St. Louis?

Robledo: Coach Tomas [Kuzvard] gave me a good opportunity and scholarship to come here, which none of the other universities would provide me. Also his character and his attitude [made me want to come here]. He showed interest in me, which also pushed me to come here

TC: How did you begin swimming?

Robledo: Well I’ve been swimming since I was three or four. But at the age of eight years old I started going to swim lessons and I kind of had an advantage over everyone in my classes, swimming faster than everyone. The same place that offered swimming lessons also had a swim team and suggested I join. That’s where I started competing and getting seriously involved.

TC: Did you automatically fall in love with swimming or did you learn to love it in time?

Robledo: I mean swimming definitely is a sport that you have to love and put dedication in[to] because it’s a lot of sacrifice. It requires a lot of practice; maybe two to three times a day. If you don’t love it, then it’s definitely going to be hell for you. I like it because it’s different from other sports. It takes place in a different environment. You have to make your body used to something it’s not used to doing; moving in the water, being fast in the water. Some days its hell, especially when you have to wake up at 6 am and its 10 degrees outside and your like ‘No, I don’t want to get in the water.’ For me this last season, this will be my last time competing this way, and training this way. I’m going through every moment and value all those moments with my friends and my coaches.

TC: What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced this season?

Robledo: Coming back from my shoulder problems. I’ve had different surgeries; I’ve had knee surgery, and I’ve had shoulder surgery. Over the last three years, I’ve been struggling more with my shoulders. I had to spend more time doing therapy in the beginning of the season than actually swimming.

TC: Do you have any personal goals or achievements you hope to accomplish the rest of the season?

Robledo: In the beginning, my goals were to classify for nationals. But because I had my injury in the beginning of the season, my goals have narrowed down to doing my best, [and] getting the best times [that] I can. Now that I’m feeling better, I can still try to qualify for nationals. It’s important. It’s what I [have] wanted to do since I got here.

TC: You are an international business major. What are your plans after you graduate with your degree?

Robledo: That’s a hard question. I’ve been asking myself that question these last few weeks. Honestly, I don’t know. In Spain, I studied architecture and when I came here I started in civil engineering. But they told me the degree was going to take five years and I wasn’t going to get any of the credit from Spain. I would’ve had to fit five years into the three years that I had here, which was impossible to do.

TC: How have you been able to balance academics and athletics?

Robledo: I have to say it’s complicated sometimes. You need a time management. But here at UMSL, it makes it easier to pursue both.

TC: What do you do in your free time when you’re not competing, training or in class?

Robledo: I have such a busy schedule, I can’t really tell you. When I go home and I’m with my girlfriend, we watch movies, [and] go out to restaurants. I’m a very active person, so I like to do other activities: climbing, biking, and surfing. Here [there] is just studying with no time for anything else.

TC: How has support from the university been at swim meets?

Robledo: I would say it’s not as strong as other sports here at UMSL, basically because we have been here [for] less time than other sports. But I would say people have become more aware of our program. At the beginning, I was asked ‘UMSL has a swim team? I didn’t know that.’