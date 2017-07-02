By Roderick M. Wilbon, Sports Editor

The Saint Louis Blues are gearing up for the upcoming 2017-2018 season with a lot of changes. The changes are coming in big and small waves. The renovations on the Saint Louis Scottrade Center are underway, the expansion draft in the National Hockey League (NHL) is finalized, the regular NHL draft is finalized, and we are just about through offseason free agency. There is just one more change left.

The NHL and Adidas on June 20 unveiled the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys and uniforms for all 31 NHL teams, including the St. Louis Blues, which will make their on-ice debut with the new season.

At the forefront of innovation, design and craftsmanship, the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey takes the hockey uniform system and hockey jersey silhouette to the next level by redefining fit, feel, and lightweight construction. Adidas worked with the St. Louis Blues to respectfully preserve the team’s current uniform identity when moving to the new ADIZERO technology platform.

The technological facts of the new jersey are:

Lighter – Featuring new cresting materials and construction technology, the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey reduces crest weight by up to 46 percent, while a single layer perforated numbering system reduces number weight by up to 60 percent, in order to deliver a new jersey that is up to 19 percent lighter when compared to the current NHL Jersey.

Cooler – The ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey features Adidas Clima technology in each of the jersey fabrics to deliver breathability and enhanced performance. Combining moisture management technology and a streamlined silhouette to maximize air flow circulation with materials that are up to 133 percent more permeable than fabrics currently used on ice allows athletes to be cooler.

Stronger – Constructed for durability, the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey fabrics are up to 27 percent stronger in burst testing and up to 72 percent tougher in abrasion testing compared to the current NHL jersey.

Suggested retail for the authentic Jerseys start at $189.

“We are excited to collaborate with the NHL and adidas to unveil our new uniforms,” said Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman. “Our ADIZERO uniforms combine the look of our rich 50-year history with modernized details, including white numbers on our home jerseys and the St. Louis city flag on the inside of the collar. We look forward to ushering in the next 50 seasons of Blues hockey with a fresh, but classic, look.”

“Specifically created for elite performance, we’ve designed the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys to deliver advanced innovation and technical design for the world’s best hockey players,” said Dan Near, Head of Adidas Hockey. “We build products for the creator athlete. Our mission is to help athletes perform better and we look forward to making our on-ice debut this season with the new Lighter, Cooler, and Stronger adidas Hockey ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys.”

“We’re excited for the fans and players to see the innovation and performance features that adidas put into creating the new jerseys,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President. “To play at their highest levels, the game’s greatest players require the best technology and design available, and these adidas jerseys set a new benchmark for performance gear.”

“Adidas is a brand recognized worldwide for innovation and technology investment, creating constant innovation in high performance apparel,” said NHLPA Chief of Global Business Strategies, Sandra Monteiro. “The Players are excited to partner with adidas, creating a new milestone in hockey apparel, bringing edge, innovation and premium design to the game, specifically focused on their performance.”