By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

Between work and studying for final exams, some students say it would be nice to have an activity that lets them release some stress and forget the troubles of their impending college algebra exam.

Lucky for University of Missouri–St. Louis students, the Recreation and Wellness Center (RWC) offers such relief with five one-day tournaments to close out the spring semester.

First up will be the Backyard Games Tournament on May 1, which will allow up to three players on a team. Three different popular backyard games with be played: Cornhole, KanJam, and Ladder Golf. Cornhole is a game in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at a target consisting of an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end. KanJam is a game played with a flying disc and two cans in which you deflect the disc. Finally, in Ladder Golf, each player has three golf ball bolas. A bola is two golf balls attached by a nylon rope. The object of the game is to wrap your bolas around the steps of the ladder.

Not a fan of the backyard games? Students can put their basketball skills to the test in the Basketball Skills Team Combine on May 2. Teams of three will run through five basketball stations: Speed Halftime, 3-Point Shootout, Obstacle Relay, Dribble Relay, and Shooting Relay. At the Speed Halftime, teams will have 30 seconds to try and make a layup, free throw, 3-point basket, and half-court shot. Next up, teams will have 60 seconds to shoot 20 3-point shots in the 3-Point Shootout. At the Obstacle Relay, teams will be challenged to complete basketball skills as fast as they possibly can. In the Dribble Relay, teams are judged based on speed. Finally during the Shooting Relay, each player cannot begin playing until after their teammate makes the specified shot. Each station can be attempted twice per team, and the highest score will be kept.

On May 3 the RWC will host the Sand Volleyball Night Tournament. Three players must be registered by the deadline with up to 10 players on their roster. The Sand Volleyball tournament will take place on the Oak Hall sand volleyball court.

The Ultimate Frisbee Tournament on May 4 will allow a maximum of 14 players on a team’s roster and will be played on campus at the grass field north of the Mark Twain Athletic Center. Matchups will be 30 minutes in length. The brackets will be based on the number of teams that register.

Stability Ball Volleyball Tournament will end the spring semester on May 5 and will be open to all students, faculty, and staff. Stability Ball Volleyball is a new, fun version of volleyball played with a normal volleyball. The twist is that every player holds a stability ball and can only make contact with the volleyball using their stability ball to get the volleyball over the net.

All tournaments are open to registration now with no registration fee, so register before the deadline for each tournament. If a team decides to forfeit before the start of the tournament, a $25 forfeit fee will placed onto the team captain’s RWC account.

Each of the five tournaments allow any male and female combination, and all equipment will be provided by the Intramural Sports Department.

For further information on dates, times and registration visit umsl.edu/campusrecreation or IMleagues.com.