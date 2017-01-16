By Lance Jordan, Sports Editor

The Lewis University Flyers pulled off two victories, just narrowly defeating the visiting University of Missouri- St. Louis men’s and women’s Triton basketball teams, in match-ups in the Neil Carey Arena on Thursday, January 12.

The women Tritons lost by just two points, while the men fell short by three points.

The ladies played the first match-up of the night. The Flyers, the No.19 ranked team in Great Lake Valley Conference (GLVC), ended the first quarter with a 14-10 lead. In the second quarter, the Flyers were able to get rid of the Triton’s 32-31 lead by making a two point shot with just six seconds remaining.

The Flyers started off strong in the third quarter, giving them their biggest lead of the game at 6:11 mark at 45-34. But the Tritons were able to close the gap and even take the lead, leading into the final 10 minutes of the game, with a 55-53 score.

At 5:12 the game was tied by Sammie Sproul, junior, business, making it a 60-60 point game. However, two free throws by the Flyers helped them to gain the lead at 68-65 with 37 seconds remaining.

With the assist from Jordan Fletcher, junior, business marketing, Shawnta Johnson, junior, communications, put away a three-pointer to tie the game with only 6.4 seconds left. However, the host scored the game-winning point three seconds later to avoid defeat by the Tritons. The Flyers won 70-68.

Laura Szorenyi, sophomore, communications, scored 20 points, while Fletcher scored 19 points. Johnson and Robneisha Lee, senior, liberal studies, each picked up six rebounds, while Lee also had four assists and two steals.

As of Thursday night the lady Tritons hold the record of 7-6, 2-3 GLVC.

Following the women’s match-up, the men Tritons began the first half also losing the lead to Lewis 32-29. The Flyers held an early lead in the game, with a score of 16-9 seven minutes into the game. UMSL mounted a comeback at 2:23, with a one point lead and a score of 26-25. However, it wasn’t enough to secure the lead going into the second half.

In the second half, the Flyers extended their lead to 42-34 at three and a half minutes in. Suddenly, two three-pointers by Steven Davis, junior, business management knocked away UMSL’s deficit to 42-40. But the Flyers retaliated with eight unanswered shots and their advantage went into double digits.

UMSL continued to attempt to close the gap with a score of 67-64 with 2:15 to play. Even three three-pointers in the final 80 seconds by Davis couldn’t get the win though, as the Flyers got the victory 76-73.

Davis and Hunter Reine, senior, criminal justice, both scored a total of 18 points, while Reine tallied seven rebounds. Elijah Watson, junior, accounting, also reached double digits with 11 points and six assists.

As of Thursday night the men Tritons hold the record of 8-8, 2-4 GLVC.