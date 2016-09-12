By Lance Jordan, Staff Writer

Looking under the list of sports on the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ sports page, you will see basketball, tennis, volleyball, softball, and many more divided between the men’s and women’s selection of athletics. But unfortunately what you will not see is UMSL’s hidden gem, the roller hockey team.

The UMSL roller hockey team is in its upcoming 10th year playing in Division 1. Last year the team placed 5th in the nation in the National Collegiate Roller Hockey Association (NCRHA). The season came to an end when they were just narrowly defeated by Michigan State in the Elite 8 in overtime with a final score of 5-6. With the 2016 season upon them, the team is sounding more motivated than ever to win the title.

“As far as expectations, I shoot for the stars and with college hockey anyone can win any year so it’s always up for grabs,” said Andrew Meade, one of the two coaches of the UMSL roller hockey team and new owner of a sports pub called Hattricks in O’Fallon.

Meade will once again be joined by Coach Jason Holzum as they hope to clutch the championship this year.

Not short on confidence in his team, Meade believes a solid core is definitely one key characteristic that makes UMSL’s roller hockey team one of the best. The team will surely be tested, however, against Lindenwood University on Oct 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Midwest Sport Hockey located in Ballwin, MO at 570 Weidman Road. “Every year our key match ups seem to be with Lindenwood, who unlike us has the advantage of full support from there school along with recruiting nationwide. We were able to beat them last year and I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Meade said.

As stated by Meade, the team receives no funding from UMSL like other teams in the NCRHA.

Previously the team has hosted trivia nights to raise money, while also relying on fundraisers to support its efforts.

“Going into this year is no different than every other year, it’s an exciting time of year. It’s also very hard. The struggle of being a club that gets $0 in support and until now very little coverage hinders our ability to do a lot of things but regardless we get the job done, and when I say we it’s the players and their families and friends who help the most,” Meade said.

In the past the group of supporters, friends, and family have been able to raise $30,000 in expenses.

With the team lucky to have a few key guys returning this season, the team is still looking to expand its already impressive roster of athletes.

“September 18th at 7:30 are our tryouts, held at Midwest sport hockey, also known as Queeny Park,” Meade said.

The tryouts are open to all undergraduate and graduate students of all skill levels. For more information, contact Club President Mark Hager at markchager@sbcglobal.net. Follow them on Facebook at /UMSLROLLERHOCKEY and Twitter @UMSLRoller for updates on upcoming matches.