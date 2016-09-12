By Jeff Berkbigler, Guest Editorial

It’s the new semester. Maybe it’s your first semester at UMSL. You have your syllabi and your text books, but it turns out that that’s not enough. Your professor has asked you to read all these articles that aren’t in your textbook and aren’t on Blackboard. You have a mid-term paper due on a topic that is new to you. You have a noisy roommate who likes to blare Twenty One Pilots while she “studies.” What do you do?

Go to the library.

Yes, the library has books—lots and lots of books. That has always been true. But, that’s not all it is. The Thomas Jefferson Library is a vibrant workspace where every student has access to dozens of electronic databases containing hundreds of journal titles with thousands of articles. We also have access to thousands of ebooks which you can read right from your computer or handheld device.

What’s that? You don’t have your own computer? Well, we have those, too. The Thomas Jefferson Library houses one of Campus Computing Center’s several computer labs on our ground floor, which is open daily from the time the library opens until thirty minutes before we close.

Would you rather work in a quieter space? You can check out one of fifteen laptops and take it to any part of the library building for up to two hours.

Group study rooms? We’ve got those, too. On the top floor of the library are semi-private study rooms which can be used by groups of one to twelve people for two hour blocks of time. Got a group larger than twelve? The top floor is also our collaborative group study area where groups of any size are encouraged to work together. Go ahead, be loud in the library.

What about a mid-afternoon energy boost? Come to Café TJ and get your Starbucks coffee and snacks courtesy of Sodexo. The coffee can be drunk in any part of the library, but please, keep the food in the café, or take it outside.

But what if I’m not on campus? If you’re a commuter, or just out of town for the weekend, you can still use the Thomas Jefferson Library. Request books from the catalog to be held for you. Download articles and ebooks. Chat with a reference librarian. Just visit the library’s website and you can do all of your research from the comfort of your home, with or without pajamas.

What if the library doesn’t have what I want? The Thomas Jefferson Library can provide you with near immediate access to more sources than you could count, but no library can have everything. Fear not! We can still get it for you.

If it’s an article, dissertation, or some other hard-to-find book, use the Interlibrary Loan (ILL) service. By logging on to the ILLiad web service and entering the citation information, we can provide you with almost anything in the world you would want. Articles can take a few days, and books a couple of weeks, but we can find them for you.

Most of the time, though, if we don’t have the book, it can be ordered from MOBIUS. MOBIUS is a consortium of more than sixty libraries from Missouri and surrounding areas that gives us free access to books of all kinds, from current best-sellers to academic tomes. Typically these books come in three to five business days, but can take longer depending on the distance the book must travel.

Don’t have time to wait three to five days? If another MOBIUS library near you owns the book, you can walk in there yourself and check it out. All you will need is your Triton Card and your student number. You will get the same 28-day loan period that you would if you checked out the same item from the same library at TJ.

Does this all seem overwhelming? That’s okay, because we have the Public Service Desk right next to the doors of the library, where professional librarians and staff are there to help you with any questions you may have, no matter how simple or complex. Come see us and say “Hi.” We’re here for you.