St. Louis recently implemented a new smoking ban in public restaurants. Of course, certain venues, such as bars, are allowed to retain smoking privileges for their customers which makes sense. The problem is that this new law is actually causing problems for several businesses, in addition to the improvements it is providing others.

The law requires that any business wanting to gain exemption from the smoking ban must receive a majority of their income from liquor sales. Thus, bar and grill restaurants which make more sales on food throughout the day than they can balance with liquor at night have lost privileges for their smoking patrons.

In addition, and this is the one that hurts, is the change made to restaurants offering hookah to their patrons. Hookah is a form of smoking which utilizes water vapor to transport the smoke from a basin, through a tube, to the smoker’s mouth. The tobacco is of a flavored variety, ranging anywhere from Strawberry Daiquiri to Fuzzy Navel, to non-descript names such as XYZ.

Hookah, like any form of tobacco, is legal for use by any citizen of age 18 or above. However, given the new ordinance in St. Louis, restaurants offering hookah now must turn away any patrons under the age of 21 for service of any kind.

The reason? As these establishments were able to keep their license for providing hookah to customers, they clearly gain a majority of their revenue from alcohol sales. According to St. Louis, allowing restaurants such as this to serve minors raises the risk that such venues will also overlook age limitations on alcohol service.

This is absolutely ridiculous. There are bars across the city which will gladly admit minors to the establishment, but simply do not serve them alcohol. Clubs participate in the same behavior on a nightly basis downtown. Yet, are these establishments losing a large portion of their customers? Not if they don’t serve illegal beverages to them.

Again, hookah is nothing but tobacco smoke, utilizing water vapor as a medium of delivery. Flavored tobaccos presenting the names of alcoholic beverages do not actually have alcohol in them, no more than a wine-flavored piece of gum does.

The problem is that hookah lounges have long catered to crowds in the 18+ range, and now, have to turn away a large percentage of their consumer base because of these new laws. Some establishments, which do not gain a large enough percentage of their revenue from alcohol sales, are even being forced to abandon hookah altogether.

One such example is Sahara, a Mediterranean restaurant offering exquisite cuisine, exotic music, and belly dancing (on Fridays and Saturdays), all within a family-friendly, comfortable environment. However, Sahara does not pull a majority of its revenue from alcohol. Most of their revenue has long been pulled from food and hookah sales.

This restaurant is now losing one of its staple profit sources, along with a large part of what made its environment so appealing to customers. Granted, this is not enough to push all customers away from Sahara, nor should it be to truly loyal customers.

However, Sahara will be losing a large portion of its revenue due to this change in law. In addition, had Sahara been able to keep their tobacco privileges, it would have then become a 21+ restaurant, and would have been viewed, rather than as a family-friendly environment, as a bar.

Everybody has a right to clean air. Removing hookah or forcing patrons to be 21 will not guarantee this right, though. It will simply create suffering for several family-owned establishments as well as anger previously happy patrons.