It is no secret: the Internet has changed journalism. The incredibly quick rise of the information superhighway has led to the decline of print media. It is a well-known fact, and yet in the newspaper business, it is only spoken of in hushed tones: print media is dying.

In an age where blogs are breaking major news like the Monica Lewinsky scandal and websites like CNN.com are amongst the most visited in the world, print media is quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Helping it along is a new age of shoddy journalism tactics. Now more than ever, so-called “journalists” have been abandoning the very tenets of journalism in favor of a biased, opinionated fervor. Apparently, getting both sides of the story is no longer profitable.

Pundits, both right wing and left wing, are cropping up everywhere. Opinionated blowhards like Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Keith Olbermann, and Chris Matthews are telling people what to think and how to think it.

They are fear-mongering in order to profit from the terror they sow. Beck himself is perhaps the most guilty of it, hawking his expansive knowledge about how the value of the dollar will collapse and why his listeners should put their trust in the value of gold.

Of course, the fact Goldline International, a precious metals futures vendor, is a major sponsor of his show doesn’t factor into it at all– nor does the fact that Beck is a Goldline spokesperson.

Even locally, shoddy journalism is prevalent. Elliott Davis, the reporter behind Fox News Channel 2’s “You Paid for It” segment, frequently uses confrontational tones and incorrect information to prejudge his interview subjects.

Take Davis’ recent piece on our university’s own UMSL Magazine. Instead of allowing Bob Samples, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Communications, to calmly explain why the magazine is valuable, Davis uses confrontational tactics, like moving in really close to people, using his physical closeness to invoke a sense of unease. He also has a tendency to interrupt people when they try and explain, pestering them with incessant questions.

He does not give his subjects a chance to explain; for example, how UMSL’s print magazine can help attract the donations of wealthy alumni without Internet access or that the magazine’s cost is defrayed if it attracts at least four students to apply.

Davis barely gives his interviewees adequate time to respond. Segments like his revolve around generating controversy. If Davis gave his subjects enough time to establish themselves and what they do, his segment would not be nearly as popular or effective.

Hostile interview tactics like Davis’ only contributes to the rise of shoddy journalism. In this time when blogs and news websites rule, classically-trained journalists are now more needed than ever. Getting both sides of the story is crucial, and helps transform a piece from being opinionated into solid journalism.