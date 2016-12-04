YES

By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/New Editor

It seems that the Christmas season comes earlier and earlier every year. It was long before Thanksgiving that I began seeing the first of Christmas decorations, gifts, and all things festive in big name stores like Walmart and Target. Surprisingly, however, there is an age-old debate about the Christmas season that arises each holiday season: whether or not Christmas music should be played on the radio.

There are always two groups of people: those who love Christmas music and those who despise it. I happen to be in the group of people that loves it. There is something uniquely nostalgic about classic Christmas songs that are played year after year that brings back the wonder and awe of Christmas that can only be experienced in childhood.

Some argue that Christmas music is overplayed or played too early in November. Christmas and the holiday season, however, come only once a year. When you think about the fact that many mainstream songs are played over and over throughout the entire year, Christmas music is simply a welcome break from the pop culture songs and artists that infiltrate the radio other 10 months out of the year.

As some Christmas songs contain Christian lyrics, some say that Christmas music is offensive to individuals who celebrate other holidays and hold other religious beliefs. I personally think that Christmas music is more so about the spirit of the season, regardless of which religious sect to which one belongs. I personally never think about lyrics of Christmas songs beyond face value, and I would challenge others to focus on the mere positivity and festivity that Christmas music brings.

Yes, the same 25 classic Christmas songs may be played over and over on local radio stations each year. As with any other time of the year, though, plenty of radio stations continue to play the same genres of music as always. If festive Christmas music is not for you, the solution is simple: just change the station.

NO

By Daniel Strawhun, Opinions Editor

Every year, it seems like Christmas music creeps further and further into the month of November. In St. Louis, we have an entire radio station that dedicates itself to playing the holiday genre 24/7, usually beginning around November 15. For those of us who do not enjoy this cheery, jingle-jangly assault on our ears, the fact that it can be pumped through public spaces a full 15 days before December even starts is a source of annoyance, to say the least.

There is nothing to like about Christmas music. No other type of music is so bad that it has to be quarantined to a certain time of the year. People only think that they like Christmas music because they have been conditioned since they were children to associate it with happy memories consisting mostly of receiving gifts and eating food. But they don’t actually like it; they only like the unconditioned stimulus with which Christmas music is associated. If a person who had never listened to Christmas music or celebrated Christmas as a child were to listen to it as an adult, they would certainly not enjoy it. That’s because there is nothing to enjoy. Christmas music is simply a mishmash of clichés and religious symbolism. There is no original thought involved in creating a Christmas song.

Everyone has already heard every Christmas song that exists, and to make matters worse, the same five or six songs repeat over and over in stores and public places. And even if the exact same song isn’t played, one of the hundreds of cover versions that exists is likely to come on the playlist soon after.

Christmas music ruins the entire month of December, and now half the month of November too. A few days of Christmas music would be tolerable, and maybe even enjoyable. However, week after week of hearing the same stilted songs is wearisome. Christmas music should be reserved only for the days directly preceding December 25, and it should stop the day after.