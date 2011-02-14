Teen mother possibly best to speak on teen sex education

Washington University’s Student Health Advisory Committee wanted to have Bristol Palin come to their campus to speak about teen abstinence. Ostensibly, this infuriated quite a few students.

Many people who opposed her going to Washington University said they were offended over her speaking fee: approximately $20,000. But any outrage over what Bristol was being paid is illegitimate. Washington University is a private school and Palin is a private citizen, whatever they work out between them is their business.

But for most of the “offended” it would not have mattered if she was appearing pro bono.

No matter what Bristol Palin does it will be met with feigned outrage and genuine hatred by some, who just cannot tolerate actions done by anyone related to the former governor of Alaska. The fracas surrounding her teen abstinence soap box is just the latest example.

Many are saying that the whole thing has nothing to do with her last name, but everything to do with the hypocrisy that comes with a teen mom espousing teen abstinence.

But really, who better than a teen mom?

It is not unthinkable that singer Chris Brown might one day be able to be an influential case as to why domestic violence is bad for both members of a relationship. Likewise, who would make a better anti-drug advocate, particularly one with a message directed to the college aged crowd than Robert Downey Jr.? Robert Downey Jr. could talk about the time he accidently broke into his neighbor’s house and passed out in some kid’s bed. He could also talk about how his smoking crack cost him millions of dollars in lost movie roles as well as very nearly costing him his life and career.

But by the same logic utilized by the Palin-haters, Downey would be a hypocrite for telling his story in hopes that others not make the same mistakes he did. However, it almost goes without saying that if Washington University asked the Iron Man star to come and speak about abstaining from drugs no one would utter a single word in protest. The complaints about Bristol Palin are entirely fueled by a deranged, obsessive hatred for her mother.

Just a quick anecdote demonstrating how deep the illogical and obsessive hatred for Bristol Palin has been known to run: when she made it to the finals on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars there was an article of the Huffington Post that alleged, in all seriousness, the existence of a vast right wing conspiracy responsible for keeping her on that show. That right there demonstrates that much of the criticism coming at Bristol Palin is coming from a section of America’s left, not rooted in sanity.

It appears that once again drama has hit the Palin family, except not with Momma ‘Sarah.’ Sarah’s daughter Bristol Palin has been in the St. Louis limelight for the past few weeks in regards to a Sex Week at Washington University.

Bristol Palin was scheduled to talk at Wash. U. about teen pregnancy and abstinence. The talk rumored was to cost the Wash.U. several thousand dollars and come directly out of student fees.

After protests from students on Facebook and an extremely negative reaction on the campus, Bristol Palin and Wash. U. both decided that it would be the best for the lecture to be cancelled. Both parties viewed that the turmoil surrounding the event would overweigh the message Bristol Palin was intended to share.

The entire situation of Bristol Palin speaking at Wash. U. brings up hundreds of puzzling questions. Wash. U. and Bristol Palin both can take equal blame of ridiculousness of this situation.

The largest question that arises out of this situation is why would Bristol Palin be talking about teen pregnancy on a college campus? Sure, it would make sense in a high school, where there are an abundance of teens. But at the college level wouldn’t it be wiser to talk about safe sex rather than abstinence? Let’s face it, 20+ year-olds have already made up their mind about abstinence versus, well, not being abstinent.

Single mom not a model for abstinence-only education

And what qualifies Bristol Palin to charge such outlandish fees (Palin is said to charge anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000 for each appearance)? Sure she had a son at a young age and she is the daughter of a vice-presidential candidate, but there are millions of teenage mothers across the world who would teach students more about the actual situations that can arise with unplanned pregnancy, and they would probably use the money a lot wiser.

But more questions arise, like where is Bristol Palin’s son while she is travelling around the country and speaking about abstinence and teen pregnancy? Home in Alaska? Traveling around with her? Neither situation really sounds like a good way to raise a son. Where was her son when she was Dancing with the Stars, making it almost to the end? Maybe Bristol Palin needs to be rethinking the way she is raising her son rather than trying to inform others for an outlandish cost.

However, the story has a happy ending of Bristol Palin not visiting Wash. U., and hopefully staying home to be a good mother to her son. Let’s just hope that Wash. U. will think a little bit more next time before they hire a poorly qualified speaker and pay them an exorbitant amount of money.