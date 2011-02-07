Thousands of women the world over are raped, in one fashion or another, on a weekly basis.
Rape impacts and affects every woman it happens to. Many come out with additional impact to their daily lives. Some may face immense, life-shattering injuries. Others may extract sexually transmitted diseases, be made sterile, and, in many cases, unwanted pregnancy is a definite possibility as well.
Such pregnancies, in past cases, have often been covered for emergency contraception, and even abortions in some cases. Such provisions, like many other health benefits provided by our country, were supported through taxpayers’ dollars.
These services are often entirely necessary. Some women simply are not ready to have children, thus emergency contraception and/or abortions may be implemented. In the case of victims who have received injuries, or worse, it is entirely improper to refuse service based on the severity of the rape situation.
However, this is precisely what Republicans within the House of Representatives have written up a bill suggesting the American healthcare system partake of. According to the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act,” no rape cases lacking exceptional showings of force, such as violent assault, would warrant any sort of federal funding for medical relief or services.
Thus, a girl who is drugged at a party, or raped in her sleep, would no longer be covered under Medicaid, or any other form of taxpayer-funded insurance, should she require emergency medical assistance. Instead, this girl must now pay the entirety of any medical costs out of pocket.
Even cases of statutory rape would now be completely unsupported by the federal government, leaving hundreds of girls below the ages of 15, 16 and 17 to wonder at their fate should the Republican GOP succeed in their goal.
Even the raping of women with limited mental capacity or women incapacitated by alcoholic influence would no longer be covered under this new bill.
Put quite simply, the anti-abortion side of Congress has decided they will no longer compromise, and that their views are clearly the only ones that matter. Compromises over this issue have existed since 1976, and it is only in recent years that Republicans have begun rallying in such force against the concept of any rape victim being protected.
Of course, criminals convicted of rape will continue getting the same treatment they always have. A slap on the wrist, some jail time, they may even have to pay a fine or do community service.
If the Republican Party truly believes that taxpayers should not have to pay for abortions, perhaps other methods are necessary, rather than punishing the victims. How about increasing punishment for the criminals involved in these cases?
Prosecute rapists more heavily, and maybe the citizens will no longer have rape cases to pay for. It is absolutely immoral to punish a victim of rape for crimes against their body by refusing them medical services.
Get raped, get punished? What kind of title is that? This article is the biggest load of garbage I have ever read. You have taken a controversial issue, skewed the facts, and blamed it on one generalized group. Good Journalism. Congratulations…You are well on your way to being another slimy, liberal-propagandist in this country.
I do not belong to any political party for I do not believe in a two party system. I believe that it is an undereducated decision to blindly side with a particular party, keeping your ear deaf to the other party. I am, however, a believer in a smaller, localized government.
First of all, the author of the bill has removed the redefining of “forcible rape.” So, for your article to remain factual you should quickly change it, or just take this piece of garbage down all together.
This bill is not backed by the Republican Party. How dare you say something so stupid? Yes, this bill has been written by a Republican, and a few republicans support it…but that is it. You can’t generalize the whole party as backing a bill that hasn’t even been voted on yet. Congress is a pretty big organization, with a lot of members. Not all of them will agree with this bill. (Feels like I’m writing to CNN)
Secondly, my main question is “Why should government (tax dollars) pay for abortions?” Give me one good answer. I agree rape is a disgusting crime, and that offenders should receive the harshest penalty possible. But, that doesn’t justify why taxes should pay for abortions or medical treatment. If I, as a white male, were hit by a car, or my house was burglarized, or if I was sodomized and raped….what would I receive from the government. NOTHING. So, why should it be different for victims of other crimes? Is a woman’s vaginal rape more important than a man’s sodomized rape? (I know that this is getting graphic, but we have to ask ourselves certain questions.) So, according to you, if I have something happen to me, and I don’t get free government money, I’m being punished by the government. I don’t think so. I’m so sick of people looking at my government with their hands out…thinking they “deserve” something for nothing. We need to get these ideas out of our heads. The abortion pill only costs a few hundred bucks. Take care of it yourself.
The reason that they are trying to change the rules for government assisted rape is because the system has been severely abused. As a high school teacher in the city I know urban students that have had 2 and 3 abortions before their 18th birthday. And they weren’t raped. They use abortions as their form of birth control. And they don’t think twice about it, because they know that they can check the [rape] box on the form, Voila. Free abortions for everybody. And at the rate that urban teens are reproducing, that can add up to a lot of money fast.
Delegates are trying to change the laws to protect tax payers from fraudulent claims for free benefits. The blame does not fall on a political party. It falls on urban women that have abused the system for years. Just because abortion is legal, does not mean that government needs to be involved.
I am so SICK of hand outs. Minority women don’t need to worry, because if they have bastard children they get FREE healthcare, FREE food, FREE education, FREE cash checks, and a FREE apartment. (I know these to be facts, I have seen it first hand.) Give me a break. So, since she was somewhere she shouldn’t be, doing something she shouldn’t be doing….lets help her out. This is where the problem lies, not in the hands of those trying to fix a broken system. Point your under-educated, biased finger somewhere else.
