Thousands of women the world over are raped, in one fashion or another, on a weekly basis.

Rape impacts and affects every woman it happens to. Many come out with additional impact to their daily lives. Some may face immense, life-shattering injuries. Others may extract sexually transmitted diseases, be made sterile, and, in many cases, unwanted pregnancy is a definite possibility as well.

Such pregnancies, in past cases, have often been covered for emergency contraception, and even abortions in some cases. Such provisions, like many other health benefits provided by our country, were supported through taxpayers’ dollars.

These services are often entirely necessary. Some women simply are not ready to have children, thus emergency contraception and/or abortions may be implemented. In the case of victims who have received injuries, or worse, it is entirely improper to refuse service based on the severity of the rape situation.

However, this is precisely what Republicans within the House of Representatives have written up a bill suggesting the American healthcare system partake of. According to the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act,” no rape cases lacking exceptional showings of force, such as violent assault, would warrant any sort of federal funding for medical relief or services.

Thus, a girl who is drugged at a party, or raped in her sleep, would no longer be covered under Medicaid, or any other form of taxpayer-funded insurance, should she require emergency medical assistance. Instead, this girl must now pay the entirety of any medical costs out of pocket.

Even cases of statutory rape would now be completely unsupported by the federal government, leaving hundreds of girls below the ages of 15, 16 and 17 to wonder at their fate should the Republican GOP succeed in their goal.

Even the raping of women with limited mental capacity or women incapacitated by alcoholic influence would no longer be covered under this new bill.

Put quite simply, the anti-abortion side of Congress has decided they will no longer compromise, and that their views are clearly the only ones that matter. Compromises over this issue have existed since 1976, and it is only in recent years that Republicans have begun rallying in such force against the concept of any rape victim being protected.

Of course, criminals convicted of rape will continue getting the same treatment they always have. A slap on the wrist, some jail time, they may even have to pay a fine or do community service.

If the Republican Party truly believes that taxpayers should not have to pay for abortions, perhaps other methods are necessary, rather than punishing the victims. How about increasing punishment for the criminals involved in these cases?

Prosecute rapists more heavily, and maybe the citizens will no longer have rape cases to pay for. It is absolutely immoral to punish a victim of rape for crimes against their body by refusing them medical services.