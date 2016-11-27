By Zachary Lee, Staff Writer

“There were bells on a hill, but I never heard them ringing, no I never heard them at all…”

…until one day this past summer. I sat in the quadrangle one balmy June afternoon, enjoying my lunch and a new book from our Thomas Jefferson Library, when a medley of patriotic tunes sounded their way through campus. As “Anchors Away” bounced back and forth in our quad’s brick-laden arena, I checked to make sure it wasn’t a holiday—I had never heard these bells before, and while I thought their presence added a regal charm to our otherwise quiet campus, I grew impatient after the second or third iteration of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

You see, my qualm isn’t so much that music now plays during my once-quiet lunch break as it is that the music itself could be better suited to its instrument. The chimes have a sustaining quality and, when left undamped, create clusters of unintentionally close harmonies. This is similar to raising the sustain pedal on a piano and leaving it raised for an entire piece; the technique is great for pieces with slower melodies and less abrupt chord changes—but not so much for melodies with sweeping runs, like Bach’s “Minuet in G.” Because each note begins to play before the previous notes finish ringing, we are left with a muddy collection of notes vaguely outlining their respective compositions. This becomes a problem, for example, when the leading tone continues playing alongside the tonic at the melody’s climax in “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” creating a half-step dissonance as the V chord tries to land back on the I chord. Melodies like “The Westminster Quarters,” the tones played on each quarter throughout the hour, avoid these problems by ringing slowly and using four out of the five notes in the pentatonic scale, sounding out the subtle differences between the tonic and dominant chords.

I finished my sandwich and made my way toward the Millennium Student Center, where I discovered another unique problem: Not only did the chimes appear to fill the quad and its surrounding areas, but the melodies would bounce from the Recreation and Wellness Center back towards the library. This made an echo and resulted in two melodies playing at once, thus intensifying the dissonance of the piece’s normally clear harmonies. At this point, I would have preferred that there not be any music playing at all. I don’t think I’m alone in preferring silence to cacophony.

As someone who once took quiet refuge in the quad to enjoy an apple and a novel in between classes, I’ve been frustrated that the chimes have continued to play throughout midday. Perhaps whoever is in charge of programming these chimes could work with our upper-level music theory students to create pieces composed in a manner that compliments the chimes’ characteristics, foregoing dense and complex melodies for ones more appropriate for the chimes’ temperament. This is not to say that I dislike hearing “Clair de Lune” while enjoying my lunch, but to cloud Debussy’s music by denying it a proper medium is to create a polyphonous assault on the ears. Our campus would do much better to seek pieces that yield to the chimes’ unique abilities—or to refrain from using the bells in between “The Westminster Quarters,” allowing for a more peaceful and agreeable campus environment.

