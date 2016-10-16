By Daniel Strawhun, Opinions Editor

The Nobel Prize in Literature is arguably the most prestigious literary award in the world, and definitely the one with the largest payoff—laureates typically receive upwards of $1 million in prize money. It is also the most culturally significant and highly anticipated award that the Swedish Academy bestows each year, despite the equal importance of advancements in physics, medicine, chemistry, and peace. That is because the field of literature, more than any other field, offers the opportunity for intimate engagement with the work. Many people look to the Academy as an authority on international writing, and the annual award is an occasion for people across the world to discover, explore, and celebrate the works of the chosen author. Past recipients of the award include William Butler Yeats (1923), Herman Hesse (1946), William Faulkner (1949), Albert Camus (1957), Jean-Paul Sartre (1964), and Gabriel García Márquez (1982).

This year, the Academy awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to Bob Dylan “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

The decision, obviously meant to be transgressive, only strikes me as awkward—for both Dylan and the Academy. Dylan’s writing is so obviously not of the same caliber as the aforementioned laureates; and furthermore, it doesn’t aspire to be. Dylan is a great pop musician, but his lyrics are only ancillary to his music. Bringing them into the sphere of great literary achievement does not suddenly debase or redefine the concept of great literature any more than choosing a perfect stranger as a best man or bridesmaid redefines the concept of a “close friend.” In both cases, the decision is simply inappropriate—not transgressive. Choosing Dylan as a Nobel laureate does not change the way we view literature, nor does it change the way we view his work; in fact, it doesn’t do much of anything but deny the award to other more deserving authors who have been steadily contributing truly great works to the field and, in doing so, have helped to advance the form.

Moreover, as global readership continues to dwindle, the Academy now more than ever has an obligation to continue to promote and advocate the reading of exceptional literature. But instead of using the award to expose the world to an underappreciated author or to cultivate new interest in a well-established one, the Academy has chosen to give the award (and thus the attention of the public eye) to a celebrated pop musician who has already received 12 Grammys, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a presidential Medal of Freedom, and who has been inducted into both the Grammy Hall of Fame AND the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. By now, the entire world knows who Bob Dylan is and has had countless opportunities to celebrate his achievements. In choosing him over a traditional writer, the Academy is implying that nothing of interest or merit is being produced by traditional writers, which is certainly the wrong message for such an institution to send.