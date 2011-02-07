Hosni Mubarak does not like me. In fact, people like me are his worst nightmare.

Which is why last week, pro-Mubarak forces (read: hired thugs) viciously attacked the foreign journalists and reporters covering the revolution in Egypt. These brave men and women were kicked, punched, detained and interrogated, all in the name of free speech.

Kelly McBride, a media ethics teacher at the Poynter Institute, said it best in an article on CNN.com: “The point of silencing a journalist is to pull the curtain over what’s happening… It clearly conveys that the government is not in favor of democratic reforms because journalists represent free speech, and free speech is crucial to democracy”.

Of course, Egypt has been a “democracy” for the last 30 years, with the same “candidate” winning year after year: Hosni Mubarak. In an effort to placate the protesters, Mubarak volunteered to step down in September, and not run for “re-election”.

Why September? It gives him enough time to do two things. One, steal all he can from the people of Egypt; and two, it gives him time to find a suitable replacement that he can control.

Mubarak is trying to do to Egypt what Vladimir Putin did in Russia: stay in power without looking like he’s staying in power. Putin accomplished this by managing to get his puppet, Dmitry Medvedev, elected as President after Putin’s eight years in power.

And who did Medvedev choose as his Prime Minister? Putin, of course! It is upsetting that Mubarak is trying to do this, but thankfully, he most likely won’t get away with it. After his proclamation of his intent to resign (in September), the agitated masses in Tahrir Square grew louder and louder, calling for Mubarak’s immediate resignation.

The Egyptian people aren’t happy, and they will not rest until control of their country is returned to them. The good news is that day may be coming a lot sooner than September.

Commissioning attacks on journalists is usually a last-ditch attempt to try and end everything quickly and decisively. The reason is that if there isn’t anyone to report what is going on, the easier it would be to use force to end the revolution.

The attacks on journalists prove that Mubarak is getting desperate.

In a one-day span, according to CNN, there were at least 26 assaults (including a few against CNN’s very own Anderson Cooper) and 30 detentions. Some pro-Mubarak thugs even eschewed the notion of detainment: Arab network Al-Jazeera reported that their Cairo office was stormed by armed thugs and then burned.

The newly-appointed Vice President of Egypt and former (still current, perhaps?) spymaster, Omar Suleiman (who most likely would be Mubarak’s choice puppet-President), was quick to denounce the attacks…saying the journalists brought it on themselves.

“I actually blame certain friendly nations who have television channels, they’re not friendly at all, who have intensified the youth against the nation and the state,” he said in an address on Egyptian TV. “They have filled in the minds of the youth with wrongdoings, with allegations and this is unacceptable.”

Of course it is unacceptable— to the regime. The wrongdoings that are being reported on are those of the Egyptian authoritarian government. The people of Egypt deserve to know how Mubarak has plundered their country over the last 30 years.

The death throes of a dictatorship can be a messy thing to observe. If the protesters can remain strong, Mubarak has already proven that he can be broken. Now it’s just a matter of time.