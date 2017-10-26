By Julia Green, Staff Writer

In the modern world, Latin is prominently known as a dead language. I remember that is what my Latin teacher taught me in middle school.

I attended Compton-Drew Investigative Learning Center Middle School. It is located next to the Saint Louis Science Center on Oakland Avenue.

My teacher’s name was Madame Behrmann. She taught French and Latin. She was very practical, thought-provoking, and educated.

She taught all of her Latin students conjugations and translations. I remember “nauta” means sailor and “agricola” means farmer. There are many simplicities of the Latin language; phrases like, “et ego ambulans” which means I am walking, “quia intelligens sum” which means I am intelligent, and “est purus amor” which means love is pure.

Even though I learned all of these good things about Latin and I’ve learned translations, I believe that the Latin language is still useful and helpful regardless if it is a dead language or not. According to Quora.com, “Latin is a dead language in the sense that is is no longer spoken as a first language by anyone alive. Nevertheless, it lives through its many daughter languages. Catholic liturgy and classical scholarship continue in it as much as it forms part of the legal studies.” I think that Latin should still be spoken as a primary language. Also, it could be spoken as a secondary language. There are Latinos in America who may speak Spanish, but I still believe that Latinos must stay true to their native tongue. Latin is no longer a native language because Spanish is now the predominant force to be reckoned with. Furthermore, a second language could be the daughter language of a person because the primary language is of the son. Is it the proper thing to do to compare the two?

Latin is still an important language to learn even though it is barely used to communicate in society today. However, Latin does have a few things in common with Spanish.

Spanish originated from Vulgar Latin and the Latin script is used in the Spanish alphabet and the alphabet that is Spanish originates from the Etruscan alphabet. There are differences as well. Latin is originated from Latium, Italy and Spanish is originated from Castle, Spain. Spanish is younger in the world as Latin is a language that is olde

than Spanish. According to pediaa.com, “Latin is a highly inflected language. Spanish is a relatively inflected language.” This can mean one of two things: they change the form of a word to express a certain grammatical function or attribute, usually tense, mood, person, number, case, and gender or they vary the intonation or pitch of the voice, especially to express feeling or mood of the emotions.

According to duolingo.com, “Latin was the language spoken by ancient Romans. Latin was considered to be the language of scholarship and international communication during the medieval times. A number of classics were originally written in Latin. Latin is one of the most concise languages. Latin is considered to be most derivative literature in Europe. Most of the English words were derived from Latin such as diary, village, and video.”

All in all, Latin would still be useful to modern society especially if people can speak it alongside Spanish. It is understood that it would become an ambiguous matter to speak both languages among Hispanics, Latinos, Mexicans, and Spanglish persons.

I am glad that I had the opportunity to study Latin in middle school because Latin helps me grow as a diverse person. For instance, I am Creole since Ieans is my mother’s maiden name; it is a part of my heritage. That is an example of the diversity I exemplify considering the reality that African-Americans are mixed with various social groups of cultural heritage.

Latin is a dead language, but if people speak it again, it would exist afresh.