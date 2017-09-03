By Steven Doerhoff

Iceland’s WOW Air has recently arrived in St. Louis, but how much baggage does it carry for potential customers? The budget airline has created quite a local buzz, promising astonishingly cheap flights to destinations in North America, Europe and Asia. Service to destinations in Europe, from St. Louis, will begin next spring with certain flights being advertised for as little as $99.

For students, the idea of something being “low-cost” or “budget” is well received, especially when it concerns conceivably being able to go to Europe for less than the cost of a textbook. The possibility of flying to Europe during spring break may now be a viable option for some students, at least, it would seem more so than before.

“It is WOW Air’s goal to consistently offer the lowest prices available for transatlantic travel. Our mission is to enable everybody to fly, and I think with these incredible prices we are making that dream a reality,” said Skuli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW Air, in an interview with Business Insider.

The new relationship between WOW Air and St. Louis is not only being viewed as a victory for those local travelers looking to go to Europe, but also as an economic boost for the region, bringing in business and tourism from across the Atlantic. This is the first time since 2003 that Lambert International Airport will have direct service to Europe.

“St. Louis and the entire region benefit for leisure and business connections, and St. Louis becomes a bigger destination for international tourists,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a recent statement reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

WOW Air is based in the Icelandic capital city of Reykjavik, and offers flights from the United States to a variety of destinations in Europe, including: Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Paris, and Stockholm, among about a dozen others. While there are many places one can choose, every fare will contain a layover in Reykjavik and a connecting flight must be purchased to your destination.

From St. Louis, WOW Air is offering a $99 flight to Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik and $149 connecting flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

While Reykjavik is technically in Europe, most passengers will probably elect to continue to another destination at an additional cost. Passengers should also be aware that the WOW Basic, the cheapest of three ticket packages, includes only the flight ticket and one personal item. What is not covered in the ticket price are charges for the seat, carry-on luggage, checked bags and an in-flight meal.

According to its website, WOW Air also offers an option for a “stopover flight” allowing travelers a chance to visit Iceland at no additional cost, however, this option is only available on round-trip reservations and the price is based on the supply and demand for each flight. Instead of a short layover in Reykjavik, passengers can spend a few days in Iceland exploring the country and breaking up their cross-Atlantic journey before continuing to another destination.

Though it does not seem reaching Europe for less than $100 now is possible, tickets are very reasonably priced and offer an inexpensive and cost-effective way to take that trip you have always dreamed of. WOW Air is especially rewarding to those passengers that travel light and have a flexible schedule.

WOW Air flights from St. Louis to Europe begin May 17, 2018. For more information and fare prices visit http://www.wowair.us.