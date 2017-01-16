By Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

Do you need some space to relax, re-energize, and focus on you at the University of Missouri-St. Louis? There will soon be such a place in the storefront next to the Triton Store in the Millennium Student Center. The space, which will be dedicated to serve the well-being of students, will be called Whole U.

Assistant Director of the Recreation and Wellness Center (RWC) Secily Adams explained, “The main purpose of the Whole U is to provide an open space for students, faculty, and staff to incorporate all aspects of the wellness into their daily life. This will be done mostly through programming and collaboration with many university offices.”

Whole U will open January 17 at 10 a.m., and their grand opening will be February 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The space will be stocked with adult coloring books, puzzles, Legos, and other activities to destress and relax as well as cots for those who need to nap. There will also be programs taking place in the space. Adams said, “Some activities to highlight are Chair Yoga, happening on Tuesdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Arty Party, and Motivational Card Making.”

The Millennium Student Center has been the epicenter of student services and mimics a mall space where students can get a variety of services in one area. When the Triton Store made renovations and the extra space became available, the next question was what will go in that space. Since the MSC was built with tax exempt bonds, this restricted the building from exceeding a certain percentage of its space being contracted out to for-profit entities. This led to a different way of thinking about how to fill the space, since the university would have to operate whatever was put there. There were many suggestions for potential amenities sent to Miriam Roccia, assistant dean of students. Roccia said, “What we determined that [missing amenity] to be was to focus on the holistic betterment of the students. That was a general space that was missing.”

Roccia explained, “We know that wellness isn’t only about working out and it’s not only about what’s provided in health services. There is a lot of space in between that.”

The Whole U will be run and staffed by the RWC. Certain programs like yoga will have certified instructors there. Whole U will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The time may change based on how and when the space is used this semester.

Adams said, “I am looking forward to engaging more of UMSL’s campus in health and wellness activities that they might not be doing already. Many people only think of the physical part of their wellness but there are many other areas of wellness we should be focusing on. This space will allow that to happen.”

Roccia said, “We see a lot of potential good partnerships with folks on campus who may be doing things already but this will help bring greater visibility to some of the things we already have.”