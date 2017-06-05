Mark Monroe, information security officer at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, sent out a mass email to campus on June 5 around 10 a.m. warning students of potential email scams that could have been sent to their email. The UMSL email scam warning said, “In the last week you have had several scams in your email.

First, If you get emails about jobs UMSL (most recent was a personal assistant job), they are most likely a scam. If you are interested in an actual job as a student at UMSL, you can visit the Career Services website at UMSL to see what real jobs are available. http://www.umsl.edu/depts/career/ If you have been corresponding with one of these fake jobs where they want to send you a check and have you deposit it, it is a scam and they will steal your money. If you did actually fall for this, you can contact the UMSL police department to open a case.

Second, there is an email about your library account expiring. Your library account is not separate from your University account and there is no issue with it. If you fell for that scam, please go to password.umsl.edu and reset your password.

The fake link looked like it was taking you to shib-idp.umsl.edu but that is not real. It looks real though. The link in the email actually takes to you a foreign site to steal your account info. So, please do not fall for it.”