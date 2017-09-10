By Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between August 31 and September 7.

August 31: At 11:06 a.m. an UMSL student at the Provincial House was transported to the hospital via ambulance after experiencing a seizure. At 12:26 p.m. UMSL PD responded to a report in the Quad of an individual urinating in public. At 4:30 p.m. an UMSL student reported a lost laptop. At 10:30 p.m. UMSL PD responded to a noise complaint on Natural Bridge and requested an event to be moved inside. All was in order.

September 1: There were no incidents to report on this day.

September 2: There were no incidents to report on this day.

September 3: At 1:11 a.m UMSL PD and residence life staff responded to a smell of marijuana in Villa Hall. At 10:30 p.m. An UMSL student reported concern of a potential stalking in Oak Hall. At 11:20 p.m. An UMSL student was transported to the hospital via ambulance after experiencing a panic attack in Oak Hall.

September 4: At 11:17 p.m. UMSL PD and residence life staff responded to a smell of marijuana in Oak Hall.

September 5: At 1:40 a.m. UMSL PD responded to a report of an individual that appeared to be hiding in some bushes. The individual was identified as an UMSL student and denied any wrongdoing. At 3 a.m. two non-student guests were arrested for assault following an altercation in an apartment. Both individuals were released pending application of warrants, one released to Richmond Heights PD on outstanding warrants. At 6:33 a.m. UMSL PD responded a suspicious person stopping employees at Express Scripts. It was determined the individual was a Metro patron awaiting a bus. At 8:56 a.m. an UMSL staff member reported damage to items on the playground at the Child Development Center. At 3:15 p.m. an UMSL police officer reported minor damage on a university owned vehicle. At 4:29 p.m. a person not affiliated with UMSL was arrested for sexual misconduct after being observed exposing himself near Marillac Hall. The suspect was transported to St. Louis County Intake. At 6:56 p.m. UMSL PD and residence life staff responded to a smell of marijuana near University Meadows.

September 6: At 2:22 a.m. an UMSL student was transported to the hospital by a parent after complaining of stomach pain. At 12:37 p.m. an UMSL student reported their parked car was struck and damaged in West Drive Garage.

September 7: At 3:20 a.m. UMSL PD was called and they escorted individuals from Express Scripts Hall for trespassing after they had been found sleeping. At 5 p.m. UMSL PD assisted Residence Life by checking the welfare of an UMSL student at Oak Hall. The student was fine and all was in order. At 6:27 p.m. a found driver’s license was turned into UMSL PD for safe-keeping. The license was found in Oak Hall.