Brian Sherrill, Staff Writer

Last week, faculty members attended union information sessions organized by the Faculty Senate Ad Hoc Committee which is devoted to maintaining strict neutrality on the faculty union question. On November 28 and 30 speakers from the Service Employee International Union (SEIU) and the University of Missouri System offered presentations in the J.C. Penney Summit Lounge. Recorded videos of the presentations can be found on the University of Missouri-St. Louis faculty senate website (www.umsl.edu/committees/senate/senate-meetings-action/union-information). While each presentation was fairly objective, one issue seemed to generate the most heat.

Erik Smetana, associate vice president of human resources and the UM System presenter for the sessions, highlighted the process and provisions that would take place. In the seventh step of the unionizing process, he described the procedure for tallying the votes and the formula being used to determine the outcome.

Smetana said, “A majority of the bargaining unit, meaning a majority of all of the faculty, would have to vote for union representation. If say there were exactly 1,000 faculty members in the unit, over 500 faculty members would have to vote yes to have that majority.”

With this formula, if a faculty member does not vote then their vote automatically gets counted as a no. He explained during the Q&A (after his presentation) that this formula is being used because unionization will only take place if there is a favorable majority among the bargaining unit that wants the union.

The Director of the Center for Ethics in Public Life, Dr. Wally Siewert said, “I study elections, and the standard for a majority is the majority of those voting, not the majority of all eligible voters. The reason for this is simple. Non-votes shouldn’t count as anti-union votes. Consider a faculty member who supports the union, but who cannot make it to campus on the one day voting is happening. Under the proposed voting scheme their voice will count, against their wishes, as an anti-union vote. Does this sound like a process where the will of the voters is the goal?”

Heidi Lim, adjunct faculty member in the English Department and member of the organizing committee, said, “If the System is indeed pushing for a 50% +1 of the entire bargaining unit, rather than 50% +1 of the number of people who vote, I do think that it is quite problematic […] By attempting to count the non-votes as no-votes, the System seems to be continuing in their efforts to further disenfranchise the faculty. In the process laid out by the System, they have denied the possibility of a mail-in ballot, which effectively disenfranchises all of the faculty who cannot travel to campus on the day of the vote.

Lim continued, “My sense is that this measure would largely disenfranchise adjunct faculty, who often teach on multiple campuses or online and simply cannot come to campus to vote on a designated date and time. Mail-in ballots are pretty standard in these kinds of elections, so the System’s insistence on these highly irregular processes, such as refusing to allow mail-in ballots or defining the majority as 50% +1 of the entire bargaining unit, don’t seem like good faith efforts on the part of the System.”

Siewert continued to call the procedure a patently undemocratic standard. “People should understand this unfair process is not being imposed by the administration on this campus, which is made up of fellow faculty members. Erik Smetana and the Human Resources office for the UM System is in charge of this process and, as he said explicitly in the session, that they are not neutral with respect to the faculty’s constitutional right to organize. That is to be expected. However, forcing a failed vote via such undemocratic election manipulation is unconscionable if the system really claims to have the best interests of the faculty at heart.”

On December 2, a town-hall-structured faculty forum discussion took place in regards to the recent sessions. This topic was brought up many times during the forum, along with a very recent Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report’s results that shows how there are unquestionable issues of inequity on the UM campuses (https://www.umsystem.edu/media/president/deioffice/ibis-ums-deiaudit-report.pdf).