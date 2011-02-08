University of Missouri-St. Louis students were handed a mixed bag last week when it was announced their tuition and other fees would be increasing 4.7%. However, these costs will be going up at all four campuses of the University of Missouri system and UM-St. Louis will be enjoying the most marginal of all the increases.

At 4.8%, the increase at University of Missouri-Kansas City will be the second lowest, followed by University of Missouri-Columbia with a 5.8% increase. Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla will bear the biggest increase at 6.6%.

The increases are the result of Governor Jay Nixon’s two year tuition freeze coming to an end as well as his announcing a budget that includes a 7% cut in funding to the UM system.

“We have to bear in mind that the tuition has been held flat for the past two years,” Chancellor Thomas George said. “Is this good or bad? It depends on whom you ask. If you’re scraping by to make ends meet this is pretty tough. From a mathematical standpoint though 4.7 divided by three is about the rate of [inflation].” George said these increases will take effect this coming summer semester.

For some UM system campuses though, the percentages ranging from 4.7 to 6.6 do not quite tell the whole story. For instance, nonresident students at Mizzou will see an increase of 6.2% due to differential fees. That is .4% higher than their in-state counterparts. Though the increase for UM-St. Louis students will be pretty much the same across the board, with the single exception of the Doctor of Optometry professional degree program. For that program the increase will be 5% for residents and 2.7% for nonresidents.

“It’s important to know that students did receive a decent deal with the tuition increases,” Student Government Association President Dan Rosner said. “UMSL is still being forced to cut money out of our budget and the increase allows the cuts to not run as deep as they could have. Our supplemental fees were also some of the lowest in the system too.”

It was announced at a November SGA meeting last year that UM-St. Louis was prepared to raise tuition by as much as 9% in the event of the state appropriations being cut by 15%. Around that same time numerous top UM-St Louis administration officials said that the budget cuts coming down from Jefferson City could be as steep as 20 or 25%. However then UM System President Gary Forsee was adamant that double digit tuition increases would be unacceptable. The relatively painless cut took many potential problems off the table.

“The cut of 7%…will still mean that although there will be cuts on campus for next fiscal year, they will be much smaller than they could have been with larger cuts in state appropriations,” Glen Cope, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, said. ”We are still working on the budget for next year, so I don’t yet have any specific information on programs that will or won’t be cut. We’ll begin working on proposals with the University Assembly Budget and Planning Committee in the next several months to determine where cuts and reallocations will be made.”

Cope also made it clear that, because the increase is greater than inflation, it must be approved by the Commissioner of Higher Education and the state appropriation cuts must also be approved by the state legislature. University officials say that most likely both those things will happen.