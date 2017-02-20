By Kat Riddler, Editori-In-Chief

The University of Missouri System will be implementing the Secure Authentication Toolkit to provide a second layer of password safety for users. This tool is similar to password security used by banks and credit card companies. The change was explained in a campus-wide email sent out on February 13 by Information Security Officer Mark Monroe.

According to the campus-wide email, “Logging in to an electronic resource with a username and password confirms your identity and grants authentication to access University IT systems and sensitive information. This makes passwords the forefront of protecting your personal information as well as the university’s electronic data.”

The toolkit provides a second step of password security, such as phone numbers, email addresses, and questions so that users can gain access to IT systems to retrieve their password. All UM System employees and students will have to provide a cell phone number and a non-university email account by the end of the fall and will have to fill out knowledge-based questions and answers. All employees and students will also have to be registered through the toolkit in the coming weeks by changing or resetting their passwords. If registration is forgone, services like password change and reset will not be accessible.

The FAQ section states, “The University will use this information for legitimate University purposes and as required by law. The University does not market personal information to outside entities.” The section includes a note for students on this. Directory information is publically available under Missouri’s open records law unless they exercise their rights under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and university policy to restrict information from the directory. More on FERPA can be accessed on the registrar’s website at registrar.missouri.edu/policies-procedures/ferpa.php.

For technical help with the tools contact Technology Support Center at 314-516-6034. More information about the Secure Authentication Toolkit can be found at umsystem.edu/ums/is/infosec/secure_authentication_toolkit.

To register with the Secure Authentication Toolkit, please visit umsystem.edu/ums/is/infosec/how_to_use_the_secure_authentication_toolkit. For additional information, visit the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) webpage at umsystem.edu/ums/is/infosec/secure_authentication_toolkit_faq.