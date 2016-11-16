This is The Current Student Newspaper’s 3rd annual Spaghetti Dinner. It was started in 2014 under EIC Anna Glushko and organized by Kat Riddler, Managing Editor/News Editor. The night is to honor the work of the current and past staff members of The Current Student Newspaper. There is of course, spaghetti along with the ticket price, but also a silent auction, an update about The Current by the Editor-in-Chief, and socialization to meet and know the present and past members of the paper. Tickets are open to anyone to attend. Besides alumni and students, university administrators, faculty, and staff attend to show their support of the paper. All proceeds go towards the capital needs of the paper.

The third annual Spaghetti Dinner is held on a specific date. The Student Newspaper turned 50 in 2016 and held a banquet with past members like State Treasurer Clint Zweifel. November 18, 1966 was the first edition of The Current Student Newspaper at UMSL. In honor of its official birthday, the dinner is held on the same date. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Current’s office at UMSL.

The first edition of the paper: current-november-18-1966.

The student newspaper is a great way for students to gain real world experience of critical thinking, fact checking, composition skills, photography skills, public speaking, government and institutional knowledge, social media etiquette, videography skills, interviewing skills, research skills, and more.

UMSL does not have a journalism school to back the student newspaper so we rely on support from faculty, staff, administration, students, alumni, and community members. Support can be in many forms: donations, equipment, sponsorship to conferences, reading the paper when you are on campus, sharing/liking stories on social media, visiting thecurrent-online, download and check the Buzz App in conjunction with USA Today, writing government officials for more money for education, and more. If you would like to help out The Current, please email thecurrenteic@umsl.edu or visit our donation page through UMSL here.