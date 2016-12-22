By Travonte Harris, Staff Writer and

Lori Dresner, News Editor

The Student Government Association (SGA) at the University of Missouri-St. Louis had their last meeting of the semester on December 2 at 12:30 p.m. in the SGA Chambers of the Millennium Student Center.

Chris Spilling, Interim Provost of UMSL, Rick Baniak, UMSL Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Ron Yasbin, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, discussed their opinions on having UMSL adopt a five-day schedule. If this proposal was implemented, more Friday classes would be available to students.

Yasbin explained, “The reason…for looking at a schedule change has to do with the utilization of space on this campus, of the backing up of classes or concentration of classes into a very defined area. Most students and most faculty, actually, like to teach between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m….four days a week.”

He explained that the concentration of classes during this time block is part of the reason that the parking garages back up and shuttle problems arise.

Yasbin continued, “…We also have a considerable amount of conflict…of students wanting to take courses and they can’t because the courses are being offered at the same time because everything is compressed…And part of the way of addressing these complaints is to stretch out the week and when courses are offered.”

Another reason the expansion of class times is being considered has to do with the campus’ ability to attract prospective students. Most tours for prospective students are scheduled on Friday, a day that few courses are offered and less students are on campus.

“Having a four-day campus has some adverse impacts on financials. The very first point and the biggest point is just the idea of being able to recruit…It’s a very different day on campus on Friday than it is the rest of the week,” said Baniak.

Baniak said, “The interesting thing about where we are, with the university and the size of the university and the amount of space that we have, is that the amount of cost that we have to add to the university to increase our student body really is relatively low.”

“From a financial standpoint, for us to really get over the hump, what we really need is…one more layer of students. We’re just not quite big enough from a campus perspective,” explained Baniak.

He said that when looking at the places from which UMSL recruits, most of the areas the university targets are local, except for a few counties in Illinois. According to Baniak, UMSL recruits only about 2 percent of all the students that leave Illinois.

“In order to attract students from a further distance, we have to have a certain quality of student life and a certain level of activity, to bring a student onto campus and then keep them interested in life as a student on campus,” said Baniak.

The speakers discussed everything from advertising techniques that could potentially attract more students to raising enrollment with increased housing scholarships.

“We cut expenses. Marketing was one of those things we cut,” Baniak said. “What has suffered was awareness of the UMSL brand outside of the area.”

SGA also reviewed two major policies. The It’s On Us initiative was started by Vice President Joe Biden in 2014 with an aim to end sexual assault. The University of Missouri (UM) System is attempting to become one of the first college systems to be a part of the It’s On Us initiative. The initiative was created to raise awareness of sexual assault, as approximately one in five women and one in six men are sexually assaulted during their college experience. There is no cost to be an It’s On Us school.

The initiative would challenge students to intervene in sexual assault. There would be places for people to seek help if they know of someone or has been involved in it, as well as possible training sessions. The motion was passed by the SGA. Prior to the initiative passing, only the graduate association at the University of Missouri-Columbia (Mizzou) had joined.

The other major policy discussed was the Grand Canyon policy, which deals with ending environmental damage resulting from mining taking place around the Grand Canyon, in some of the area that has not been labeled as protected. Mining is damaging the ecosystem and threatening the animal population living there. SGA wants to send a letter to President Obama calling for this land to become protected. This motion was also passed by SGA.

SGA Vice President Briana Robertson, senior, biology, talked about the Alumni Survey at surveymonkey.com/r/umslalumni. Students are asked to take the survey so that they can give alumni more information on ways in which students would like to see alumni be involved on campus, such as through mentoring.

The Student Activity Budget Committee (SABC) budget for the semester is finalized. The next budget process will be in March. More information on the budget and future budget dates for clubs and organizations is available on TritonSync. The request for free equipment for clubs and organizations will be going live in mid to late February, and travel requests are still being accepted.