By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The University of Missouri–St. Louis’ Residential Life and Housing Office has recently updated hours for several on-campus locations. The changes were announced in a campus-wide email on September 30. The following locations will be changing their hours of operations, effective October 1:

The Provincial House’s late night dinner option is open between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, with the dining room closing at 9:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there are no late night dining options.

The Oak Hall C-Store is open between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. On Friday, it is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, it is closed.

The Triton Store is no longer open on the weekends. During the week, except for Friday, it is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Friday, it is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For further information, contact the Residential Life Office at 314-516-6877 or online at umsl.edu/reslife.