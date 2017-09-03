This week in the Office of Student Involvement OSI Column:
- Student Government Association and University of Missouri-St. Louis Students Of Service bring you The Big Event! 2017, an effort to impact one place in the STL Metro in a big way with our service. The Big Event is September 23, with Great Rivers Greenway and the City of Bridgeton Parks and Recreation Department. This community clean-up event will include planting a bioswale with native plants, removing invasive bush honeysuckle, and conducting litter pickup along the greenway. A light breakfast, lunch, and t-shirts will be provided. We will take group transportation. Learn more and register at https://orgsync.com/59704/events/2022569/occurrences/4811921. Interested participants must register by 11:45 p.m. on September 13. Questions? Contact Taylor Milon, Special Projects co-chair of UMSL SOS at tmmvf2@mail.umsl.edu.
- The Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute, happening on Saturday, October 21, is a one-day conference open to all UMSL students. This new, hybrid event combines the Leadership Diversity Institute and the New Member Institute events from previous years into one new and improved summit. The focus of this year’s Summit is to engage and educate participants in the areas of diversity and social justice. Interested students can learn more and register by visiting the Office of Student Involvement Leadership Programs portal on TritonSync.
- Calling all students, faculty, and staff! Join us for the Office of Student Involvement Open House, happening on September 13, from 2:30–4:30 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center room 366. Learn more about our programs: Campus Wide Programming, Fraternity & Sorority Life, Leadership Education, Service & Diversity, and Student Organizations. We will even be giving away some prizes and free food!
The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.