Student Government Association and University of Missouri-St. Louis Students Of Service bring you The Big Event! 2017, an effort to impact one place in the STL Metro in a big way with our service. The Big Event is September 23, with Great Rivers Greenway and the City of Bridgeton Parks and Recreation Department. This community clean-up event will include planting a bioswale with native plants, removing invasive bush honeysuckle, and conducting litter pickup along the greenway. A light breakfast, lunch, and t-shirts will be provided. We will take group transportation. Learn more and register at

https://orgsync.com/59704/events/2022569/occurrences/4811921

.

. Questions? Contact Taylor Milon, Special Projects co-chair of UMSL SOS at

tmmvf2@mail.umsl.edu