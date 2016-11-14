By Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

In an age when the news is constantly at one’s fingertips, Old Newsboys Day volunteers handing out newspapers on corners raises nostalgia as well as donations for charities.

According to their website, the Old Newsboys Day mission is “to ensure that children who are at risk in our community, because of abuse or poverty, receive adequate food, shelter, clothing, medical care and are provided equal opportunity for social development.”

The event is a charitable project of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and goes back to the days of the old Globe-Democrat newspaper. The first fundraiser was held in 1957. This is the second year that The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is leading the event and the 60th year of the campaign.

On Old Newsboys Day, special editions of the paper will be sold for a donation. All proceeds go to charities and the event is organized by the non-profit Old Newsboys organization. It is always held the Thursday before Thanksgiving. This year it is November 17.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis joins in the charitable event this year with an art display in the Nosh of the Millennium Student Center. Michael Costello, associate teaching professor law and international business in the College of Business, donated funds with Co-Chair of the International Business Institute Steve Burrows to commission an artist for the effort at UMSL. They hope to use the art to annually display and promote the International Business Program that is nationally ranked. Costello said, “Our participation in Old Newsboy Day provides a visible means of demonstrating that UMSL is creating responsible leaders in our communities.”

The display will be in the Nosh until Thanksgiving Break. Students will be collecting donations on November 17 along with other volunteers around St. Louis. UMSL has participated in the charity effort for eight years and won the Old Newsboy Day Golden Plate Award for community service. The funds raised will go to over 270 children’s charities in the greater St. Louis and Illinois area. Costello said, “We hope our faculty, staff, and students will donate generously for kids who are not as fortunate as our UMSL community.”

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport was initially partnered with the UMSL effort collecting donations from travelers. The artwork was commissioned to be primarily displayed at the airport and inspired the concept art of taking off in flight. This year, the campaign has expanded to the UMSL and Wildwood Community College students. Costello said, “The new Provost at Wildwood is encouraging participation by more of their faculty and students. I am offering a challenge to each school by offering to match up to $500 raised by each school.”

Chancellor Thomas George has been a volunteer for Old Newsboys Day and hopes participation will grow to help the worthy cause of helping children. Chancellor George said, “One thing I remember was that it was always a rainy, cold day. We would get student groups. I remember one being very active in the airport…If we could rejuvenate this, because it is for a great cause, that would be great.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for Old Newsboys Day are advised to contact Costello at costellom@umsl.edu with his or her name and shift desired. Shifts are from 6 to 8 a.m., 8 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 6 to 10 a.m. shift will be collecting donations at the entrances to North Campus on Natural Bridge and the afternoon shift will be collecting in the MSC.