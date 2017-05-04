By Kat Riddler, EIC

The 2017 Leadership Awards were held on April 24 at 6 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center’s Century Rooms. Students, faculty, and staff nominated students and advisors, and staff to honor their hard work at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The nominees and winners are listed below. Winners are bolded.

Individual Award Nominees

Faculty Staff Advisor of the Year

Alina Slapac

Elaine Eggleston Doherty

Kenneth Locke

Linda Wells- Glover

Fraternity & Sorority Life Member of the Year

Andrew Hocking

Braxton Perry

Chris Walter

Daniel Pogue

Jessica Stephan

Kaytlyn Martinez

Lauren Frank

Madisyn Weiss

Meagan Galluzzo

Outstanding Service to the Community Award

Alaa Saffaf

Heath McClung

Khalid Saffaf

Madeline Stroder

Mohamed Langi

Omar Saffaf

Rising Leader of the Year

Amy Hawkins

Andrew Hocking

Heather Lange

Omar Saffaf

Student Advocate Award

Alaa Saffaf

Amanda Rawls

Awa Konte

Gloria Patterson

Kalynn Clinton

Kat Riddler

Student Leader of the Year

Adam Thompson

Alaa Saffaf

Ashlie Vickers

Belinda Quimby

Brandi O. Fields

Evan Garrad

Kat Riddler

Khalid Saffaf

Kimberly D. Falls

Laura Jenkins

Maddie Steffens

Mashiyath Haque

Mia Jones

Nicholas Domescik

Nicholas Sylvia

Omar Saffaf

Shay Dudaie

Organization & Programs Award Nominees

Best Cultural Awareness Program

Catholic Newman Center (co-sponsored with Jewish Student Association)- A Priest, A Rabbi, A Pastor, and an Imam Walk into the Pilot House

Kappa Delta Pi Mu Iota Chapter – Martin Luther King Jr. Children’s Program

Muslim Student Association- World Hijab Day

Best Overall Program

Beta Alpha Psi- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program

Catholic Newman Center- Move-in Kit Making

Muslim Student Association—World Hijab Day

Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association – Haunted Honors

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee—Make-A-Wish-Day

Student Social Work Association- Social Work Conversations

Best Sustained Program

Associated Black Collegians—6 th Annual High School Step Show

Annual High School Step Show Kappa Delta Pi Mu Iota Chapter – Martin Luther King Jr. Children’s Program

Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association—Brain Stew

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee—Chili Cook Off

Most Innovative Program

Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association—Are You Smarter Than The Professor?

Tau Sigma National Honor Society—What’s Next

New Organization of the Year

Alpha Sigma Phi

To Write Love on Her Arms

Organization of the Year