By Kat Riddler, EIC
The 2017 Leadership Awards were held on April 24 at 6 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center’s Century Rooms. Students, faculty, and staff nominated students and advisors, and staff to honor their hard work at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The nominees and winners are listed below. Winners are bolded.
Individual Award Nominees
Faculty Staff Advisor of the Year
- Alina Slapac
- Elaine Eggleston Doherty
- Kenneth Locke
- Linda Wells- Glover
Fraternity & Sorority Life Member of the Year
- Andrew Hocking
- Braxton Perry
- Chris Walter
- Daniel Pogue
- Jessica Stephan
- Kaytlyn Martinez
- Lauren Frank
- Madisyn Weiss
- Meagan Galluzzo
Outstanding Service to the Community Award
- Alaa Saffaf
- Heath McClung
- Khalid Saffaf
- Madeline Stroder
- Mohamed Langi
- Omar Saffaf
Rising Leader of the Year
- Amy Hawkins
- Andrew Hocking
- Heather Lange
- Omar Saffaf
Student Advocate Award
- Alaa Saffaf
- Amanda Rawls
- Awa Konte
- Gloria Patterson
- Kalynn Clinton
- Kat Riddler
Student Leader of the Year
- Adam Thompson
- Alaa Saffaf
- Ashlie Vickers
- Belinda Quimby
- Brandi O. Fields
- Evan Garrad
- Kat Riddler
- Khalid Saffaf
- Kimberly D. Falls
- Laura Jenkins
- Maddie Steffens
- Mashiyath Haque
- Mia Jones
- Nicholas Domescik
- Nicholas Sylvia
- Omar Saffaf
- Shay Dudaie
Organization & Programs Award Nominees
Best Cultural Awareness Program
- Catholic Newman Center (co-sponsored with Jewish Student Association)- A Priest, A Rabbi, A Pastor, and an Imam Walk into the Pilot House
- Kappa Delta Pi Mu Iota Chapter – Martin Luther King Jr. Children’s Program
- Muslim Student Association- World Hijab Day
Best Overall Program
- Beta Alpha Psi- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program
- Catholic Newman Center- Move-in Kit Making
- Muslim Student Association—World Hijab Day
- Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association – Haunted Honors
- Student-Athlete Advisory Committee—Make-A-Wish-Day
- Student Social Work Association- Social Work Conversations
Best Sustained Program
- Associated Black Collegians—6th Annual High School Step Show
- Kappa Delta Pi Mu Iota Chapter – Martin Luther King Jr. Children’s Program
- Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association—Brain Stew
- Student-Athlete Advisory Committee—Chili Cook Off
Most Innovative Program
- Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association—Are You Smarter Than The Professor?
- Tau Sigma National Honor Society—What’s Next
New Organization of the Year
- Alpha Sigma Phi
- To Write Love on Her Arms
Organization of the Year
- Alpha Sigma Phi
- Catholic Newman Center
- Muslim Student Association
- Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association
- Student Social Work Association
- Zeta Pau Alpha