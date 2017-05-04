By Kat Riddler, EIC

The 2017 Leadership Awards were held on April 24 at 6 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center’s Century Rooms. Students, faculty, and staff nominated students and advisors, and staff to honor their hard work at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The nominees and winners are listed below. Winners are bolded.

Individual Award Nominees
Faculty Staff Advisor of the Year

  • Alina Slapac
  • Elaine Eggleston Doherty
  • Kenneth Locke
  • Linda Wells- Glover

Fraternity & Sorority Life Member of the Year

  • Andrew Hocking
  • Braxton Perry
  • Chris Walter
  • Daniel Pogue
  • Jessica Stephan
  • Kaytlyn Martinez
  • Lauren Frank
  • Madisyn Weiss
  • Meagan Galluzzo

Outstanding Service to the Community Award

  • Alaa Saffaf
  • Heath McClung
  • Khalid Saffaf
  • Madeline Stroder
  • Mohamed Langi
  • Omar Saffaf

Rising Leader of the Year

  • Amy Hawkins
  • Andrew Hocking
  • Heather Lange
  • Omar Saffaf

Student Advocate Award

  • Alaa Saffaf
  • Amanda Rawls
  • Awa Konte
  • Gloria Patterson
  • Kalynn Clinton
  • Kat Riddler

Student Leader of the Year

  • Adam Thompson
  • Alaa Saffaf
  • Ashlie Vickers
  • Belinda Quimby
  • Brandi O. Fields
  • Evan Garrad
  • Kat Riddler
  • Khalid Saffaf
  • Kimberly D. Falls
  • Laura Jenkins
  • Maddie Steffens
  • Mashiyath Haque
  • Mia Jones
  • Nicholas Domescik
  • Nicholas Sylvia
  • Omar Saffaf
  • Shay Dudaie

Organization & Programs Award Nominees
Best Cultural Awareness Program

  • Catholic Newman Center (co-sponsored with Jewish Student Association)- A Priest, A Rabbi, A Pastor, and an Imam Walk into the Pilot House
  • Kappa Delta Pi Mu Iota Chapter – Martin Luther King Jr. Children’s Program
  • Muslim Student Association- World Hijab Day

Best Overall Program

  • Beta Alpha Psi- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program
  • Catholic Newman Center- Move-in Kit Making
  • Muslim Student Association—World Hijab Day
  • Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association – Haunted Honors
  • Student-Athlete Advisory Committee—Make-A-Wish-Day
  • Student Social Work Association- Social Work Conversations

Best Sustained Program

  • Associated Black Collegians—6th Annual High School Step Show
  • Kappa Delta Pi Mu Iota Chapter – Martin Luther King Jr. Children’s Program
  • Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association—Brain Stew
  • Student-Athlete Advisory Committee—Chili Cook Off

Most Innovative Program

  • Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association—Are You Smarter Than The Professor?
  • Tau Sigma National Honor Society—What’s Next

New Organization of the Year

  • Alpha Sigma Phi
  • To Write Love on Her Arms

Organization of the Year

  • Alpha Sigma Phi
  • Catholic Newman Center
  • Muslim Student Association
  • Pierre Laclede Honors College Student Association
  • Student Social Work Association
  • Zeta Pau Alpha