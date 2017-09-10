The annual Student Organization Leadership Education (SOLE) Summit is this week. SOLE will take place on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center, with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Recognized Student Organizations are required to have at least two officers attend this training as part of their annual renewal process with the Office of Student Involvement. Students can learn more and register for the event by visiting

https://orgsync.com/56515/events/1943594/occurrences/4523322