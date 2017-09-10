This week in the Office of Student Involvement (OSI):
- The annual Student Organization Leadership Education (SOLE) Summit is this week. SOLE will take place on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center, with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Recognized Student Organizations are required to have at least two officers attend this training as part of their annual renewal process with the Office of Student Involvement. Students can learn more and register for the event by visiting https://orgsync.com/56515/events/1943594/occurrences/4523322.
- Registration is still open for The Big Event! 2017, hosted by UMSL Student of Service and Student Government Association. This community clean-up event will include planting a bioswale with native plants, removing invasive bush honeysuckle, and conducting litter pickup along the greenway. Interested participants must register by 11:45 p.m. on September 13. Walk-ups are welcome, but will only be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, pending available space, and shirt size cannot be guaranteed. Learn more and register by visiting the UMSL Students of Service Portal on TritonSync.
- Calling all students, faculty, and staff. Join us for the Office of Student Involvement Open House. Learn more about our programs: Campus Wide Programming, Fraternity & Sorority Life, Leadership Education, Service & Diversity, and Student Organizations. We will even be giving away some prizes and free food. The Office of Student Involvement Open House will take place on September 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in MSC room 366.
- The Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute, a one-day conference open to all UMSL students, is still accepting registrations. The focus of this year’s Summit is to engage and educate participants in the areas of diversity and social justice. Learn more and register on TritonSync.
The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.