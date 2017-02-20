Welcome to the weekly Office of Student Involvement column! Each week, the OSI will provide info here about upcoming programs and events, as well as important announcements for involved students. Be sure to return each week to stay “in the know” on OSI.

Following the conclusion of Homecoming 2017 at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, the OSI is going full steam ahead with more great opportunities for students to get involved on campus. Check out these upcoming programs:

On February 22 join the OSI to hear the powerful story of Sybrina Fulton and how the loss of her son, Trayvon Martin, transformed her into a social change agent. UMSL students, staff, and faculty must purchase tickets at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center Box Office with their UMSL ID (max. of 2). General public tickets may be purchased at the box office or online at the Touhill website. Questions? Contact Ashlee Roberts, Assistant Director of OSI at robertsak@umsl.edu or x5291.

Student organizations are invited to participate in the “Capitalizing on Differences” Workshop. Each student organization or group brings different dynamics to the table. Come to this open Emerging Leaders workshop to learn how to best capitalize on each other’s differences for optimal results! Workshop is on March 1 at 3:30 p.m. in MSC room 315.

Student Government Association elections are coming up soon! Interested in helping run the student government on campus? Consider filing to run for SGA candidacy. Applications can be found in the SGA portal on TritonSync and are due by March 3.

The OSI can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.