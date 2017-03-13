This week in the Office of Student Involvement:

Join UMSL Panhellenic Association, partnered with the University Program Board, as they host Self Care Isn’t Selfish. The event will include spa DIYs as well as a couple of speakers on mental and physical health. Come out and de-stress before or after midterms by learning a few ways to take care of yourself! The event will be located in the Fireside Lounge and Century Rooms A & B on March 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m..

The annual Leadership Awards Banquet will be held on April 24. We are now accepting nominations for individual and organization awards. Nominations can be submitted by viewing the Leadership Awards Banquet event in TritonSync. All nominees and nominators will be invited to the Leadership Awards Banquet, where the winners will be announced. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on March 24!

The University Program Board presents the Mirth Week Comedy Show, featuring Trevor Noah and special guest Hasan Minhaj. Tickets are available through the Touhill Ticket Office, 314-516-4949 or touhill.org. Student tickets are available for $15. General public tickets may be purchased starting March 13, for $35. Get your tickets today!

Join Solid Lines Productions for the UMSL Voices writing workshop on March 19 at 8 p.m. in Millennium Student Center, Century Room A. At this workshop, students will write about their experiences and interactions with mental health. We hope to see you there!

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.