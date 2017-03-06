This week in the Office of Student Involvement:

Conflict Management Workshop—Conflict does not have to be a bad thing! Come to this open Emerging Leaders workshop to learn how to manage conflict within your student organizations on March 8 at 3:30 p.m. in Millennium Student Center Century Room B.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Office of Student Involvement will celebrate with Vizual Konkoctions documentary I Am Hip-Hop: The Women Behind the Music, featuring local DJs and producers, followed by live DJing. Join OSI for the show at 7 p.m. on March 9 in the MSC Pilot House.

Please join the UMSL Panhellenic Council for International Badge Day! International Badge Day was established in 1997 by the National Panhellenic Conference to set aside a day or an event for women everywhere to wear their sorority badges or letters in a celebration of sisterhood. Connect with your Panhellenic sisters, enjoy free food, and celebrate your sisterhood with the rest of the world! The event will take place in Century Room C, in the MSC, on March 6 beginning at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided. Questions? Contact umslcommunitydevelopment@gmail.com.

Are you ready for Mirth Week? This year, the UMSL University Program Board presents the Mirth Week Comedy show featuring Trevor Noah with special guest Hasan Minhaj. Student tickets are available now for $15 each from the Touhill Ticket Office, 314-516-4949 or touhill.org. Tickets will be made available to the general public starting March 13 for $35 each. Get your tickets today!

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.