By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The National Society of Leadership Success (NSLS) chapter at the University of Missouri–St. Louis held its most recent induction ceremony on December 1 at 7 p.m. Eighty-eight new members were inducted into the society and 50 people attended the ceremony, which was held in Century Rooms A and B of the Millennium Student Center.

Inductees received a Certificate of Leadership Training at the ceremony. Members are inducted upon completion of several steps in a leadership program, including orientation, a leadership training day, three speaker broadcasts, three success networking team meetings, and participation in the induction ceremony.

There are currently 88 additional members in UMSL’s NSLS chapter who are working on completing steps toward induction. President Fatima Amtashar, senior, biochemistry and biotechnology, said, “We’re very proud of our members. The Society has had a significant impact on our campus, inspiring our students to become better leaders and helping them build a better future for themselves, the campus and their respective communities.”

The selection process for membership in the NSLS is based on students’ academic standing and leadership potential. Membership in the NSLS is for life, and members receive access to scholarships, awards, exclusive on-campus events, an online job bank, and discounts on computers, textbooks, grad school prep courses, and insurance, among other benefits.

Founded in 2001, the NSLS is the nation’s largest leadership society. The society was founded to build a community of like-minded, success-oriented individuals who come together to help each other succeed. The NSLS has 525,000 members on nearly 500 colleges and universities.